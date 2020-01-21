Can everyone please wash their feet before bed?

Some time ago I wrote about how I think you’re a monster if you don’t shower at night. I stand by it – I shower once a day and it is in the evening before going to bed.

But it’s not just a nightly shower. No, you have to RINSE your feet RIGHT before going to bed. Not an hour earlier, not thirty minutes earlier. Less than five minutes. You rinse your feet, put on a pair of slippers or do a tip-toe run from the bathroom to bed, and that’s IT. Night night to you, with clean feet.

I know a lot of people think this is fucking crazy. I understand – we are not all obsessed with the cleanliness of our beds. I am robust. I have big problems with a dirty bed. The bed is a sacred space – sleep is the best part of the day, no question, and turning this oasis into a pit with all your physical filth is outrageous.

But feet are by far the most disgusting part of our body. If you don’t refuse to take your shoes off at dawn until midnight, you’ve pulled those soles through a ton of shit. I mean literal shit particles, but also metaphorical shit.

Leftovers. Hair. Pubic hair. Dirt. Sand. Dust. An old apple sticker. Who knows what’s on our floors? Even the cleanest house cannot avoid dirt on a surface, and 99.99% of us DO NOT live in the cleanest houses. Let’s be honest.

Even if you walk into the kitchen from your bedroom, you will likely catch some crap on your feet. Then slide them into your fresh, clean sheets and spread them all over your body as you move around in bed. JOY.

Then the next time you are in bed you can feel the rabbits near your feet. Seriously – after meeting this guy for months and never washing his feet before bed, I spent ten full minutes beating dirt from the bedspread for three weeks every time I stayed over there.

Yuck !!! Guys!!! Come on!!! You do not agree with this feeling ??? At the most precious times, your holy slumber hours?

Just wash your damn feet, ok? It takes two seconds. Sometimes I just slide it into the sink and turn on the tap. I’m not talking about a big soap-washing affair. Just a short rinse is enough to remove the dirt.

Yes, I am aware that it is strange to put my foot in the sink, and maybe you think it is an abomination to stain the sacred hand area with my foot, but you know what a greater abomination is? KEEP YOUR SLEEPING TIME YOU DIG.

Two things to conclude – I know someone who is a driver (yes, really) and he told me that while walking through the bush for months (again, yes, really – I am shocked that these people are real too ), showering with rare showers always has a small towel on a rock (!!) next to his swag, on which he wipes his feet before going to bed. He is my people.

I also knew someone who went on paper handkerchiefs to get their teeth on the bed so they wouldn’t get their feet dirty. It’s like putting a handkerchief and then another handkerchief and picking up the past one. This is a bit wasteful, I don’t recommend it – just get a few kmart slippers and you’re good.