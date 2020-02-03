Can Guardiola save Man City’s season? | Sports

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola with Raheem Sterling during the semi-final match in the Carabao Cup against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on January 29th 2020. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola long ago granted Liverpool the Premier League title, but his team’s ruthless attack and permeable defenses are becoming worrying trends.

A sixth loss of the season yesterday at Tottenham means City has lost as many this season as it has in Guardiola’s 84 league games and relies on cup competitions to save their season.

The Guardiola men are in a third consecutive league cup final in which they will be favorites against Aston Villa on March 1st. They meet Wednesday in Sheffield in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

City’s season, however, is judged by how they fare in the Champions League. The 13-time winner Real Madrid is waiting for them in the last 16 games.

The inability to make it past the quarter-finals in Guardiola’s three seasons in City was the biggest disappointment of an otherwise extremely successful reign.

“I’m judged that if we don’t win it here in my last period, I’ll be a failure here.” I know that, ”said the city boss before this weekend.

Rely on Laporte

To be crowned European champion, City needs to be significantly improved at both ends of the field, but tightening the gap is the number one priority.

In their two consecutive title campaigns, Guardiola’s men conceded 27 goals in 2017/18 and 23 in the previous season. With 13 games this season, they have conceded 29 goals.

The loss of Aymeric Laporte for most of the season, with a serious knee injury and failure to replace the late Vincent Kompany, has given Guardiola under-reliable center-backs due to the unpredictable shape of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Laporte is fit again, even though he came on as a slow substitute after his 1-0 win at Sheffield United almost two weeks ago. The Frenchman still has three weeks to update himself before the city visit to Madrid on February 26, but has to get closer again to escape the Bernabeu unscathed.

Guardiola also has to decide who he trusts to start as a left-back against Madrid. Oleksandr Zinchenko ended the game in Tottenham with a half hour yellow-red card.

Benjamin Mendy has not regained Guardiola’s confidence in another season of poor fitness and shape, while Angelino, who played some of the biggest games of the season against Liverpool and Manchester United, was loaned to Leipzig last week.

Waiting for “click”

The 0-2 defeat in North London yesterday was only the second time that City has not scored in the league this season.

They still scored five goals more in the league than Liverpool, which is 22 points clear at the top and heading for the title.

Failure to take his chances was also a recurring theme in the City season. Against Spurs they had 18 shots on Tottenham’s three, missed a penalty and a number of other sitter.

“I always believe, and today you are closer than ever to winning the games if you create more chances and take fewer goals,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe one day we’ll click and change it. I think the team is good, I like the way my team plays, but it’s not enough. “

Guardiola has earned a reputation as one of the best football coaches ever after winning 28 trophies in three different countries with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and City.

A real test of this size will be whether he can turn the tables in the next few weeks to prevent City’s season from going limp. – AFP