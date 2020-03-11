can his wife, Tiny Harris, and this note help her image? – News News

Recently, rapper T.I. He went on social media where he published a beautiful post about women in his life. MC praised his wife, Tiny Harris, and their daughters, Deyjah and Zonnique Pullins.

The reality show star has also written some moving words for her late mother and sister. In honor of International Women’s Day, T.I. He told his protagonists that he would do nothing for them.

He wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day

For the women in my life. I love you and appreciate you all. I would gladly risk everything for you, in the light of your eyes… YOU NEED DEATH and / or KILL just to make sure you aren’t hurt or in danger ‼‼ Thank you for making my life everything it is today 🥰💜😘🤎 Happy 💛🥰💙 💛🥰💙 # HappyWomensInternationalDay “.

Many praised T.I.P. for footnote One fan said, “I want my man to do this” “

One person asked him about his fight with Dejah, “Has Deyja ever forgiven you king?” Another commenter asked about his young daughter, Heiress: “You forgot, baby Heiress.”

YOU. He apologized to his daughter, Deyjah, after telling the world that he checked his virginity at the gynecologist’s annual meetings while sitting with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show.

He explained: “First, I came to clarify any misconceptions that have been about how we and our parents interact and what is appropriate and inappropriate. My intentions are misunderstood and misunderstood. All this fake history has just been sensationalist. “

The rapper went on to say, “All of this surrounds a conversation that I was joking about a lot. When I was asked how… I deal with the education of children in these times, I began to, from a point of truth, begin to beautify and exaggerate, and I think many people took it as something extremely genuine. “

He went on: “If you put any of my reputation, such as who I am as a father and who I was, I honestly thought people knew me better than that.”

Jada said, “It’s a teaching moment. When I heard it, I said, ‘There is a big misunderstanding. “

He replied: “Since she turned 18, I have no control over anything. I’m not there to necessarily defend virginity. I know it’s a great move. Once you make that move, some things happen that follows “.

YOU. He is slowly rebuilding his brand.

