can-jordan-bowden-replicate-his-auburn-video-game-to-propel-vols-down-the-extend?

Jordan Bowden fell down Saturday at Auburn right after dunking in Tennessee’s “One Fly, We All Fly” pregame program.

The Vols guard bounced back up, jumped into a huddle of teammates and then performed his most effective video game of the time.

“We are all definitely joyful for him,” UT coach Rick Barnes claimed. “The way he carried himself (Saturday) may possibly be the best he has accomplished that in pretty some time.”

The Carter Higher University merchandise was the story for Tennessee – the senior breaking out right after a year-extended slump – till the Vols fumbled the video game away.

Bowden scored a career-significant 28 details in Tennessee’s 73-66 reduction to No. 15 Auburn. He created a profession-best 9 field goals. He was 3-for-4 from three-point assortment. He didn’t miss out on a shot – a discipline objective, a 3-pointer or a absolutely free throw – for the very first 23 minutes.

“I imagine Jordan, he knows what he has to do,” Barnes stated Monday. “He played, I feel, by far his ideal all-all-around video game that he’s performed all year lengthy. But like I claimed, he’s been great defensively all calendar year.”

Now can Bowden repeat the overall performance for the ultimate 4 common-year video games to make a force toward the postseason?

“It felt great observing it go in the basket,” Bowden stated. “But I want to win. We are seeking to perform in March. I received to do anything I have to do to get the win.”

Tennessee (15-12, 7-seven SEC) begins the ultimate two months of the standard season towards Arkansas (17-10, 5-9) on Wednesday (8: 30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Bowden scored 16 points and had six rebounds in teams’ 1st meeting – an 82-61 Vols earn on Feb. 11.

Arkansas mentor Eric Musselman praised Bowden for his capacity to score from all three concentrations, especially noting his physicality and length in attacking the rim.

“He annihilated us, much too,” Musselman claimed. “I mean, we experienced no 1 to guard him possibly.”

Bowden has designed at minimum two three-ideas in three of his earlier four game titles, such as the Arkansas win. It’s a wonderful uptick in 3-point shooting for the senior, who is owning the worst shooting season of his job.

Barnes has remained steadfast in his guidance of Bowden during the prolonged wrestle. Barnes has praised Bowden’s protection continually, primarily for not letting missed pictures impact how he guards.

“One issue, you have to give him credit for all year long, he’s played tricky defensively,” Barnes stated. “And I really do not assume there’s any issue, we talked about it a ton. He’s pressed at periods making an attempt to score the ball, as opposed to just playing and allowing it take place.

“But we discuss about the things we will need at this point. He was the just one guy that did it (Saturday).”

He did it very well in the course of. He had six helps to match his period-high. He did not miss out on from the free of charge-toss line. He played good defense yet again.

But it’s a issue of carrying out it all over again for Bowden, who snapped into the two-way participant that Tennessee has predicted him to be all year.

“We will need him to do that just about every night time,” ahead Yves Pons claimed. “We know he is capable of performing that. He just requirements to be extra reliable.”

Isaiah Joe returns for Arkansas

Guard Isaiah Joe returned for Arkansas on Saturday to lead the Razorbacks to a 78-68 earn above Missouri.

The sophomore experienced not performed in 5 game titles due to the fact owning knee surgery. Arkansas missing all five online games, including falling to Tennessee.

“It spreads the ground simply because he is likely to shoot it deep, and he has fantastic selection,” Barnes explained of Joe’s return. “They have supplied him the best green mild to get shots, and they perform to get him photographs. They will be a distinctive crew there than they were in this article.”

Joe scored 21 details and built five 3-tips in his first match back. He is averaging 16.2 factors per match.