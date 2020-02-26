can-keshawn-lawrence-assert-a-starting-up-job,-even-in-tennessee-football’s-veteran-secondary?

This is Section V of an 8-portion sequence examining the outlook for Tennessee at every single situation in progress of spring practice, which begins March 9. Today, we preview the defensive backs.

Tennessee retained 1 defensive assistant from its 2019 team: defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, who also is the defensive backs mentor.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt also will work closely with defensive backs – the cornerbacks, in individual.

Supplied that cohesion and the abundance of defensive backs returning, the Vols’ secondary desires to condition up as a toughness of the defense.

Safety Nigel Warrior was section of the glue to previous year’s defense that fueled the team’s six-sport successful streak to near the time. He finished his job participating in at his peak – he earned to start with-team All-SEC honors – and will be difficult to substitute. But there is no deficiency of options in a veteran secondary.

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Previous SlideFollowing Slide

Returning starters (4)

Cornerbacks: Bryce Thompson, Alontae Taylor Nickelback: Shawn Shamburger Safety: Jaylen McCollough

Other returners (9)

Cornerbacks: Baylen Buchanan, Kenneth George Jr., Warren Burrell, Kenney Solomon Safeties: Theo Jackson, Cheyenne Labruzza, Trevon Flowers, Brandon Davis, Tyus Fields

Newcomers (2)

Safeties: Keshawn Lawrence, Doneiko Slaughter

Outlook

Thompson and Taylor had been bright places for the duration of the 2018 time as freshman beginning cornerbacks. Neither took the future action as sophomores, however.

Taylor struggled at moments and split commences with George. Thompson was held out the initial three game titles right after he was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault – the demand was later dismissed – and he took awhile to uncover his sort.

The Vols need to have the two to enjoy at a constantly bigger stage in 2020.

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Show Captions Previous SlideSubsequent Slide

Bouquets, a aspect-time starter who also performed on Tennessee’s dime offers, missed the remaining 7 video games right after breaking his leg. Hope him to compete with McCollough and Jackson for the two security places. McCollough gained the starting off position in the course of the next fifty percent of his freshman period.

The basic safety competition will get extra intriguing right after the summer season arrival of Lawrence, the greatest-rated signee in the class.

Shamburger experienced a great period that flew underneath the radar. Soon after paying a lot of 2018 in Pruitt’s doghouse, he became a reliable starter who ranked fifth on the group with 47 tackles. He skillfully slid into the nickelback function vacated by Buchanan, who missed the complete season.

Tennessee’s 15 interceptions last time marked its most considering the fact that 2014, but Warrior experienced experienced a staff-large four of individuals. If the Vols adequately exchange him, they have a prospect to uphold their move protection that rated fourth in the SEC last season.

A single to view

Buchanan, the team’s starting nickelback in 2018, did not play last year and redshirted even though he saw experts after the discovery that he experienced a narrowing of the backbone. He wrote on Twitter in November that MRI effects confirmed he however has a “ways to go” before he could return to participating in. He did practice some last drop.

He’ll be truly worth monitoring in the spring. He’s a veteran and a demonstrated bodily presence in the box who could, at the extremely least, be a contributor on special groups and dime packages if he’s cleared to engage in.

Largest issue

How considerably effect can Lawrence make?

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Past SlideSubsequent Slide

Despite becoming a highly rated prospect, Lawrence did not acquire a ton of hoopla amid this signing class. Which is partly due to the fact there was small drama to Lawrence’s recruitment. He dedicated to Tennessee in June and never ever wavered.

Lawrence, the prime-ranked prospect from the point out of Tennessee, could possibly have the fastest path to a starting job of any freshman other than extensive snapper Will Albright. Confident, McCollough, Bouquets and Jackson have starting off working experience, but none of them has a stranglehold on a setting up occupation. If Lawrence lives up to his recruiting ranking, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him begin along with just one of people returners.

1 prediction

At the very least 9 gamers will get paid a single commence in Tennessee’s secondary.

The Vols have ample gifted players to make this a posture of toughness, but there are couple of, if any, stars in this group. The cornerback place opposite Thompson could stay a revolving doorway, and Tennessee also is likely to try many safeties.

Position Collection

Offensive line: Is Vols’ offensive line poised to develop into a crew energy?

Defensive line: Can veteran defensive line make up for reduction of key linebackers?

Linebackers: Is Henry To’o To’o all set to develop into linchpin of the defense?

Extensive receivers/limited close: Can Ramel Keyton fill Jauan Jennings’ job as actual physical presence?

Blake Toppmeyer addresses College of Tennessee soccer. E mail him at [email protected] and stick to him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. If you love Blake’s coverage, take into account a digital subscription that will make it possible for you access to all of it. Current subscribers can click here to be part of Blake’s FREE text team offering updates and assessment on Vols soccer.