Can legislators wander during the trial?

Journalists at the Senate indictment trial noticed a multitude of lawmakers wandering in and out of the chamber during the long days, which at the start of this week lasted until 2 a.m.

A report by freelance journalist Michael McAuliff during Wednesday’s proceedings:

I have just counted 21 empty seats on the GOP side of the Senate, 2 on the Dem side, a few hours after Schiff’s presentation. Some just stretch their legs, but most are not in the bedroom. Some of them have been gone for a while.

The observations raise two questions: one of legality and the other of optics.

Is this allowed?

Nothing in the official rules for removing the Senate prohibits it. The rules, dated March 2, 1868, made little mention of the chamber, except to determine that the doors of the Senate should remain open, unless the deputies were under deliberation.

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released their own pre-trial advice, which casually mentioned attendance expectations.

“Senators should plan to be present at all times during deliberations,” they wrote in the decorum guidelines.

“During the indictment, standing will not be allowed on the floor and this requirement will be strictly enforced,” they also wrote. “Consequently, all senators are requested to remain in their places at all times while in the Senate during the removal procedure.”

But that’s all. And some senators have little trouble getting around the limited advice given to them.

According to CNN, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spent more time out of his seat than in Wednesday evening. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) also left for stretching, while Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) could be seen using his iPhone in the Democratic locker room (electronic devices are prohibited from the room during the trial).

Meanwhile, some of those who could have the most to lose by being kidnapped remained in place for the duration Wednesday. According to CNN, the senses Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), both presidential candidates, stayed in the room throughout the procedure. They would have been joined by Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME), two of the most scrutinized legislators because of their past desire to vote with the Democrats.

Does it look bad?

It could be, if we could see it. Part of the draconian press restrictions of the Senate recall process dictate that only Senate cameras can film in the chamber, and they are dragged onto the platform. It is therefore easy for senators to slip or walk without being noticed by those who are not in the room itself.

The senators who looked into absences do not seem disturbed.

Klobuchar told CNN on Wednesday that, apart from people walking around to use the bathroom or have a coffee, she would estimate that the room is full at around “95%” at all times.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said that he had no problem with the people rushing and talking at the back of the room.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) told CNN that senators have trouble understanding why they should be there in the first place, accusing Democrats of making “the same arguments over and over and over again”.