Can Mitch Trubisky Chicago Bears Succeed?

MIAMI (Nexstar) – The Chicago Bears took an 8: 8 lead in the 2019-2020 NFL season, finishing third at NFC North just above the Detroit Lions.

The question now is what do the bears have to do to be successful, and is quarterback Mitch Trubisky part of this formula? Former quarterback Chris Simms joined the Big Game Bound on Thursday to discuss what the bears need – and he says it’s another backup QB that can challenge and drive Trubisky.

“As you know, there are no free tickets in football. I was under a coach in Jon Gruden, where we had about 10 quarterbacks every off-season,” said Simms. “I believe in one. Second, why do you want your team to risk only one man? “

What about trubisky?

“He has to be a more consistent thrower of football,” said Simms. “There are too many slam dunk – this should be an NFL completion for 12 yards by 15 yards – and the ball is going in a crazy direction.”

Watch Chris Simms’ full breakdown of the Chicago Bears and Mitch Trubiskys in the video above.