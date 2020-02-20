[can-ramel-keyton-replace-jauan-jennings-as-tennessee-football’s-over-the-middle-receiver?]

This is Element IV of an 8-aspect collection examining the outlook for Tennessee at just about every posture in progress of spring exercise, which begins March nine. Currently, we preview the huge receivers and limited finishes.

Tennessee’s wide receivers were the most effective facet of an in any other case pedestrian offense past year. Jauan Jennings finished his occupation with a flourish, and Marquez Callaway turned perhaps the SEC’s most effective concentrate on on 50/50 balls.

They’re long gone soon after combining for 1,604 obtaining yards for the duration of their senior seasons. So is starting off restricted close Dominick Wood-Anderson.

A position team that was the spine of Tennessee’s offense a yr back now offers far more thoughts than responses.

Returning starters (two)

Wide receiver: Josh Palmer Restricted stop: Austin Pope

Other returners (10)

Huge receiver: Deangelo Gibbs, Brandon Johnson, Isaiah Montgomery, Ramel Keyton, Cedric Tillman Tight stop: Jackson Lowe, Sean Brown, Andrew Craig, Jacob Warren, Princeton Fant

Newcomers (5)

Huge receiver: Malachi Wideman, Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Calloway, Damarcus Beckwith, Velus Jones Jr.

Outlook

Mentor Jeremy Pruitt delivered a message to course of 2020 large receivers all through his time at the lectern at SEC Media Times previous July.

“If I was a vast receiver in substantial university, Tennessee would be a fantastic landing location in the close to upcoming,” Pruitt claimed then.

He was alluding to the simple fact that Tennessee was heading to be slender at wide receiver immediately after the 2019 time, so the route existed to early participating in time. Pruitt wasn’t just blowing smoke. It is true. The 4 freshmen Tennessee signed in this course have a path to participating in time. Regrettably for Tennessee, none of all those freshmen are early enrollees.

So, the Vols will navigate spring apply with only seven scholarship large receivers. Jones, a graduate transfer from Southern California, joins the 6 returners. Palmer is the veteran of the team. He’s a very good downfield risk, but he hasn’t demonstrated during his career that he’s an Possibility A form of receiver.

Ramel Keyton and Cedric Tillman appear poised for even larger roles. Just about every was a rotation common as a next-stringer last season, while they merged for only eight receptions. Keyton created the most of his prolonged taking part in time in the Gator Bowl. Although Jennings sat out the initial half because of to a suspension, Keyton caught two passes for 60 yards.

Gibbs, a Ga transfer who sat out very last period owing to NCAA transfer rules, and Johnson, who tied for the group direct in receptions in 2017 but before enduring a fall in participating in time, also should issue in.

At restricted conclude, Pope returns as a key blocker. He pretty much serves as a sixth offensive lineman. There’s no crystal clear chief to switch Wood-Anderson as a threat in the passing game. Most likely it will be Jackson Lowe, whom the Vols signed in the 2019 class for his move-catching ability.

A single prediction

The Vols will commence at minimum a single freshman extensive receiver in the year opener.

Wideman, a six-foot-four 4-star signee, could possibly uncover the quickest avenue to playing time. The Vols like major receivers. His length and athleticism — he’s also a standout basketball participant — are desirable.

One to check out

Gibbs played two seasons at Ga as a defensive back, but he used his redshirt year at Tennessee preparing to transition to extensive receiver. Since of Tennessee’s minimal numbers at vast receiver this spring, Gibbs will have a key possibility to verify he’s a man the Vols require on the area.

Biggest query

Who will substitute Jennings as Tennessee’s possession receiver more than the center of the industry?

Tennessee’s quarterbacks loved on the lookout to Jennings for hard yardage over the middle of the area. The role suited Jennings, who relished get in touch with. Wooden-Anderson also available a significant-bodied concentrate on above the middle. Their departure leaves a void.

It’s not likely that any of these freshmen will claim the position of around-the-middle possession focus on. Keyton has the flexibility to player slot receiver. So does Johnson. Glance for them to get early possibilities to prove they can tackle Jennings’ aged function.

Blake Toppmeyer covers College of Tennessee football.