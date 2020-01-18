Can Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic be overcome? – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML7584913bc09cef3982316285de65be1f11%

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems ready. Daniil Medvedev seems ready. Dominic Thiem seems ready.

Men’s tennis is due to another Grand Slam champion, with Marin Cilic at the US Open. UU. 2014 was the last winner for the first time in a race. And if that decisive moment will arrive in 2020, why not the Australian Open in Melbourne?

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWING: Nadal on the way to Federer

After all, it is Melbourne where Novak Djokovic won the first of his punches. The same applies to Stefan Edberg and Jimmy Connors.

Here’s a look at what it takes to win Down Under at the start of the tennis year, what it means and why the Australian Open is so atypical in the history of men’s Grand Slam tennis.

What Melbourne means for players who don’t have slam yet

Thiem has reached two Grand Slam finals and both lost to Rafael Nadal during the French Open.

It would be misleading to meet him with a group of Next Gen, with Thiem now 26 and with a lot of experience.

Now, as ever, it feels like the time to attack, but with the contingent megaster of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer still around, and a pack of players behind, Thiem is almost trapped between generations.

He spends hours on the practice lanes to give himself every opportunity, knowing that he and various others can now realistically oppose the “Big Three.”

Thiem, who spoke in the ATP Cup this month, said: “I think we have already challenged them a lot. We also beat them in the Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals. I think the final phase we have to conquering the Grand Slam stage, and I really believe we will see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020.

“I really hope it’s me, but you can’t guarantee anything. There are also many other very strong guys who can achieve that. Maybe it doesn’t happen and the & # 39; Big Three & # 39; take the four, but we are all trying to reach a top position, to reach the biggest titles, Grand Slam titles. I have practiced a lot in the off season and I will do my best to do my best next year. “

The Australian audience loves a winner

Djokovic won the Australian Open seven times and broke his Grand Slam duck there in 2008. No wonder he likes to spend time in and around Melbourne, where he always feels appreciated.

He said: “Historically it is one of the four most important events in our sport, so of course you always give that extra drop of energy, motivation to really do your best. There are several factors that make me feel good, but also feel feel good outside the field.

“I feel really welcome as a tennis player, because Australia is a country that has a rich tradition and history of tennis, and this is why they have one of the four most important tennis events. People recognize you, it comes to you, give you support , and it’s wonderful to be a tennis player in Australia.

“I feel a good atmosphere. Outside of that it is a great lifestyle. You are very relaxed. It’s nice, because it lets you relax a bit, because it’s a lot of stress to be in a Grand Slam and to race every day. “

When the stars stayed away

There is no way to get away from the fact that it was once an unpopular tournament with elite players in the world.

Bjorn Borg played once in the Australian Open and reached the third round at the age of 17 in 1974, while John McEnroe only visited sporadically. Connors came in twice, took the title in 1974 and finished second a year later, and never returned.

Since the Australian Open was played on grass at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club from 1972-87, it is quite possible that all three different Australian Open titles have won and significantly increased their position on the Grand Slam champions list of all time. They appeared.

What kept them away? The prize money was relatively low, the tournament was planned around Christmas and New Year from 1972-81, some did not like the place and felt inferior to the other battles, and Australia was so far from home.

What a chance to become a Grand Slam winner for those who showed up. The most important winners in Melbourne for the first time since 1976-81 were Mark Edmondson, Roscoe Tanner, Vitas Gerulaitis, Brian Teacher and Johan Kriek.

Be more like Andre

Andre Agassi stood at the bottom line with arms raised and looked at coach Brad Gilbert in the players’ box. Agassi had just helped Pete Sampras to make the Australian Open a success in 1995.

This colorful American, a product in Las Vegas, had accomplished the achievement with a printed maroon scarf, long shorts and a bold design polo shirt, certainly two sizes larger, the type that your father could have “saved,” from the store of good purpose and your mother could have quietly returned from where she came from. The earrings and goatee talked about a new millionaire who was going through a kind of phase of rebellion; Frankly, it seemed more appropriate to wear a machete than a tennis racket.

None of this reduced performance because Agassi celebrated his third Grand Slam title. The reality, however, was that I was almost ashamed to be there.

Agassi played his first US Open nine years earlier. UU. In 1992 he had conquered Wimbledon. This was his first trip to the Melbourne park.

Like many before him, but few after him, Agassi just didn’t like it. Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Flushing Meadows. It was the places that maintained the mysticism of Agassi.

Years later he said: “When I went down in & # 39; 95, was I already a professional, what, nine, almost 10 years? I came here with the expectation that I wouldn’t receive much love because I didn’t “It wins

“But they embraced me. I appreciated the sporting spirit and they certainly flourished in the circumstances. From that moment on I was very sorry that I didn’t spend any more time here.”

Agassi may not have won the first blow of his career in Melbourne, but he triumphed in his inaugural visit and added three more titles, with the remorse he showed for having so long abstained from Australia, proved to be truly loved .

The helpless can have their day

Federer-Nadal-Djokovic’s dominance in the majors is only briefly threatened, with Stan Wawrinka making his only appearance in the last Melbourne count in 2014 when he defeated a Nadal with injuries.

Andy Murray reached five finals of the Australian Open, but lost the first against Federer and then four against Djokovic, although Wawrinka apparently was lucky.

“I never expected to play a final. I never expected that I would win a Grand Slam. And now I did,” said the Swiss infidel, who then added French and American titles to his account. “It shows me that I have been doing the right thing for many years. That if you practice well, if you work hard, you always have the opportunity to be in an excellent position to play your best tennis.”

Thomas Johansson was an even more unlikely winner when he won the 2002 title, the Swede, a good and honest professional who kept his courage while the nose of that year’s harvest fell early.

“These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life,” said Johansson. “It was great and I have no words to say how happy I am. I never thought I would be a Grand Slam winner.”

Czech left-handed Petr Korda, who defeated Marcelo Ríos to reign in Melbourne in 1998 and win his first Grand Slam, was out of the competition just a few months later.

Korda failed a drug test in Wimbledon that same year and withdrew a ban, but his name remains on the Australian Open honors board, where a new name could be recorded on February 2 this year.

A family history is likely to develop (Djokovic and Nadal start as bookmakers), but Australia has caused surprises in the past.

Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Thiem. Everything in the mix this time. Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev. Make no mistake, the small players who have succeeded.