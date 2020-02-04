Can sexist reasons to fire small women become more obvious?

Little Women is a constant in our pop culture for a reason. For many, both men and women, it is a source of empowerment, and we are embodied in the March Sisters and Laurie in a way that no other property does. Now that Greta Gerwig picks up the legendary novel by Louisa May Alcott, it is clear that a new generation of men and women can look at Little Women and find ways to express themselves.

Whether you’re an Amy (like me) or just Laurie and want to be a March sister, there’s a reason why we have multiple versions of this story and they are all different. Greta Gerwigs is original in that she has changed Amy March’s approach and perception, which I really appreciated as Amy. Paint me angry when you see Little Women as “unoriginal” on a list that Joker also praises for its originality. Yes, take up this sweet, sweet irony.

Everyone has a right to their opinion, but there are some things that are not up for debate – for example, that the joker is more of an “original” idea than small women:

I’m crazy online pic.twitter.com/J3IH3zwkWI

– Carrie Wittmer💩 (@carriesnotscary) February 4, 2020

Joker is essentially a film that pays homage to films like Taxi Driver or Martin Scorsese’s work while using the Batman villain, who has probably spent most of his time among all the enemies he has been exposed to in films in the past years. Exactly this kind of portrayal of the Joker was (and is being) made with Heath Ledger’s appearance in The Dark Knight.

It feels oddly dismissive when many, especially women, look at one story while praising another story about an angry white man whose story has been told in several variations. It is 2020 and these strange sexist arguments are not even being questioned, and I think that is extremely problematic. You like Joker and you like Little Women and disagree on which is better, but you should be able to look at both and realize that Joker’s saying is original, while Little Women is not really confusing and only shows your own prejudice.

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,