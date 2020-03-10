Much has changed in the electricity sector in recent years. Electricity production capacity is now surplus after years of deficits, with solar prices plummeting by 70%. But one thing that has barely changed is the effect of power companies (discom), which continue to bleed money. They also face operational challenges, despite some loss reduction improvements (and, most importantly, 100% electrification). There are now proposals to install 250 million smart meters for all users to try and radically improve their disks. While bottom-up thrust is important, unless there is bottom-up buying, such solutions are likely to be ineffective or, worse, squeeze out parallel or complementary efforts.

Smart Grid is a transformation of the power grid where digital communication and control make for a more flexible, resilient, flexible and efficient network. It is the last point that pushes smart meters, which can be a tool to reduce losses, which include billing, undercharging and theft. Given the state of the art and the measurement of dislocation across disks, it is inevitable to try and skip smart meters.

Smart meters could help improve theft detection (a necessary but not sufficient requirement for sustainable disks), but they cannot pinpoint all theft patterns accurately. Two things you really need are fieldwork (alertness) as well as analytics. Before discomforts start to fall in paying smart meters, they must ensure that vigilance is enhanced by political will and analytics to incorporate into business practices regardless of smart metering level. Before requesting smart meters, designers need to answer if utility data wants to collect the data they already have.

Prepaid meters are another big push. While this might improve your payment, someone must be prepared to exclude non-payers. Automation can be easier, but political will is needed for both automated and manual systems. Keep in mind that in many regions, the largest unpaid government is the government itself. Most honest consumers today pay in advance by deposit. Instead of focusing on prepaid, such functionality should be seen as a subset of smart meters. We should also not implement prepaid meters in a standalone manner, such as a keyboard to enter a payment code. Not only is this annoying, utilities are losing consumption visibility and cannot easily offer different tariffs to customers.

There are few arguments against achieving smarter drives and the upcoming need for a smart meter. But we need to focus not only on “yesterday’s problems” such as billing and loss reduction, but also on tomorrow’s challenges such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, consumer choice and competition. This emphasizes that different disks have different starters and expected functionality than their smart systems.

Why have many earlier discompany IT-driven projects not reached their potential or even failed? It was because of lack of preparedness. The same challenge applies with smart blanket gauges. Although volume is cheaper hardware for measuring cheaper, the real challenge remains the integration with existing (legacy) systems. Without addressing this challenge, no solution to the fall can succeed.

Inserting smart meters is not exactly like purchasing LED bulbs. Meters are more of an ecosystem, probably closer to smart cities. Quantities and standardization help, but only to a point. A new feature is third-party placements that invest and receive a monthly fee. This seems to help with liquidity issues more than solvency issues, i.e. issuing a business model more than business cases, and could also convey some risk depending on the design of the contract. But the utility still pays, today, about ~ 100 a month (including GST). Is the value proposition greater than this? The average Indian household bill runs around ~ 500 a month, and we cannot expect a 20 percent increase in efficiency to be neutral across India, with only a smart meter.

There are pockets and regions where high losses, high renewables or something else lead to faster utilization. The best way to move forward will be what some refer to as “leopard spots” of geographic deployment – an intensive application in select areas that grows over time to cover the entire discom. This plan begins with a combination of most prepared discoms and areas of greatest urgency. This also gives service providers time to do their homework – completing standardization of databases and payment accounts and GIS (digital mapping) efforts, not to mention improving their staff. Continuity of leadership with political support is another key ingredient to success. With this, Haryana, even without smart meters, halved her losses in three years.

Smart meters fail when technology and pricing are off, but succeed when consumers (and utilities) demand them. Instead of just looking at sticks like detecting theft, we should also push the carrot. These can include guaranteed zero load relief (with timetable supply even during defects), the ability to easily integrate electric vehicles and renewables, as well as the potential to save money through daily fare rates.

Much of the focus has been on efficiency, but the real value proposition stems from transformation, including one with dynamic pricing and where consumers respond to incentives such as shifting freight to off-peak prices. This will require regulatory awareness, incentives and approval, which will take time. In the end, smart meters are a valuable disk enhancer, but they are not a panacea for everyone. We should leverage, but not rely on technology to address what underlies governance failures.

Rahul Tongia is a colleague from Brookings India and was a technical advisor to the Smart Grid Working Group of India. He is also the advisor to set up the Indian Smart Network Forum

The views expressed are personal

.