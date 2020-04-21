Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 09:25 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 09:25 AM EDT

FILE – March 28, 2019, file photo showing smoke butts and ashtray in New York. U-Haul’s relocation service company has a new investment program and smokers don’t apply. Starting this month, the company will screen people who smoke cigarettes or nicotine while doing new jobs in the U.S. some. (AP Photo / Jenny Kane, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – People who want to quit smoking or other tobacco products can turn to online sources for help they need.

Health St. Joseph and Syracuse have followed St. Peter’s Health, a colleague of Trinity Trinity Albany, along with other community workers to launch a tobacco stop program called ‘Butt Stop Here’.

The organizer is leading a seven-week free course and meets one hour per week. There are two groups to choose from and participants will be included as well.

The group lunch on Tuesday will begin at noon on Tuesday, April 28.

Thursday evening groups start at 7 p.m. on April 30th.

Chris Owens, Director of CNY Regional Center for Tuba Health Systems said, “While smoking is important for health improvement, it can be more effective now than ever, due to current public health problems. ” “Experts have suggested that smokers – as well as their respiratory system – may be at greater risk of contracting a serious illness via COVID 19. Stopping now reduces the risk of complications. “

Registering for Butt Stop Here programs are currently open at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VirtualBSH2020.