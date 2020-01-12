Can the Houston Texans keep the Chiefs below 20 points?

Loading...

The Houston Texans face a tough task today in the AFC division round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In today’s AFC Divisional Round game, the Houston Texans have an aspect of the game on their side, but it will be the hardest thing to do all season.

The Texans, who have been coached by current head coach Bill O’Brien since 2014, have a record 34-2 if the team allows less than 20 points in a game, a Texan media department release earlier this week.

The Texans are between 89 and 16 if they can get their opponent to score less than 20 in one game.

During that period (36 games), the Texans had a 94.4 percent profit share, and only the New England Patriots had a better share of the profit since ’14 after less than 20 points in a game at 94.6 percent (53-3 ) have allowed) in 56 games.

This season, the chiefs average 28.2 points per game, scoring less than 20 points in just one game this season. This game took place in week 5 (October 6) against the Indianapolis Colts, which meant a defeat of 19-13. In that game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 22-of-39 for 329 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

If Mahomes can play a somewhat strong game against the Texans in the division round, they still have the opportunity to do the feat that could lead them to victory. The Texans 31-24 won at their first meeting at week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium, so the story may be repeated.

It has been proven that the Chiefs can be kept below 20 points this season, although it’s a very rare feat.

The Texans have also proven they can defeat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this season, and Houston is now at an all-time high at stake. This is now the Texan’s chance to shock the entire NFL, and if it does, Houston will be promoted to the AFC Championship Game for the first time.