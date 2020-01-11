Can the Packers of Vikings end the drought of the Super Bowl of NFC North?

Loading...

It has been 3,275 days since the most significant victory of the NFL’s greatest rivalry: a 21-14 Packers win over Soldier Field that put Jay Cutler offside and overloaded with anger because of an injured knee. When Sam Shields chose Caleb Hanie’s quarter-down pass to win the NFC Championship Game on January 23, 2011, it felt like the first step of a dynasty. The Packers confirmed so much two weeks later when they defeated the Steelers to win the Super Bowl.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers in just his third year as a starter, the Packers seemed destined for multiple trips to the Super Bowl.

Since then, the bears no longer come close to greatness. The Packers had six consecutive playoff berths, ending with the 2016 season, but never returned to the Super Bowl.

No one else from the NFC North.

Last year, there were no NFC North teams alive at the moment – thanks to the loss of the first round of the Bears against the Eagles. This weekend, the Packers and Vikings will try to get a step closer to becoming the first North team to win the NFC since the end of the 2010 season.

Surprise the first round winners against the saints, the Vikings strive for their second upset in six days of top 49ers on Saturday. The division champion Packers, the number 2 seed, will host the Seahawks on Sunday.

If they both win, the winner of the George Halas trophy will be determined on January 19 in Lambeau Field.

That would mean a clear shift for the rest of the decade.

Since the NFC Championship Game of Packers-Bears, only three North teams have even won the title match of the conference. The Packers lost twice – at the end of the 2014 and ’16 seasons – with a combined 29 points. Two years ago, the Eagles drank 31 against the Vikings, ending their hopes of playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Although the north has been closed since the last Super Bowl voyage of the Packers, berths are scattered throughout the other NFC divisions. In the last eight seasons, three NFC West teams have reached the Super Bowl – the 49ers, Rams and Seahawks (twice). The south saw the Panthers and Falcons lose dramatically, while the Giants and Eagles of the East won their Super Bowl berths.

For the bears, that must be the most frustrating part of their last decade of disability. Since losing the Packers in the NFC title game, they’ve made the postseason once and couldn’t win a game. But it wasn’t because they were made helpless in the aftermath of some juggernaut.

With a record of 76-84 in the last 10 seasons, the bears spent the decade as the third best team – with the fourth best quarterback situation – in the least threatening division of the NFC. Neither the Packers, who had 102 victories in the decade, nor the Vikings, who had 81, are ready to admit their places.

Coach Matt LaFleur provided the culture change that the Packers needed this season, although their free agent spend on defensive players – and their even rarer focus on the running game – was more of a driver for their 13-3 season.

The attack was about competition average – 15th in points and 18th in yards – but Rodgers still scares everyone with a wrist. His 16 postseason starts are the most of any attacking player who is still living in the play-offs. He has the advantage that he also hands over to Aaron Jones. No running away had more hasty touchdowns in the regular season than his 16.

Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​calmed the biggest criticism of him – that he cannot win any major games – by throwing a touchdown pass in the extension to defeat the saints.

By keeping his team alive, Cousins ​​made sure that coach Mike Zimmer would return. There were rumors that the Cowboys were interested in him because the Vikings were lost by the head coach. Zimmer, a defensive guru, devised a plan to keep the Saints at 20 points, eight below their seasonal average.

The bears? As in most years, they can comfort the fact that they are not the lions, whose coach, Matt Patricia, had to stay despite winning nine games in his first two seasons – and began replacing eight assistants this month.

Although the Bears have not won a play-off game in nine years, the winless streak of the Lions goes back to 1992.

It is up to the other two NFC North teams to change the division’s reputation.