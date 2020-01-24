Can the Shrews mimic the 2003 FA Cup tie in which they defeated Everton and Wayne Rooney?

Giant murders give the FA Cup the magical label that it has been carrying for 139 years.

However, there is still no information to be released in 2020 for the next few years. However, this could change this weekend.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp could play against Shrewsbury on Sunday

The remaining 32 teams take part in the fourth round, one of the outstanding matches in which Premier League leaders Liverpool face League 1 against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Jürgen Klopp is likely to rest a number of his first-team players as Liverpool focus on winning the Premier League, which gives the League One team a great opportunity to get excited.

Even then, it will be a big task. Klopp had a very youthful lineup in his last FA Cup game, but they passed an experienced Everton team in Anfield.

Shrewsbury must believe that they have a chance of winning and get inspiration from a previous Shrews squad that numbered against Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals in January 2003.

talkSPORT.com takes a closer look at the game the men of Sam Ricketts want to emulate.

Exactly 80 places separated Shrewsbury, which was then in the second division, from the toffees, which went into the third round.

The Shrews were actually led by ex-Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe, who won the trophy with them in 1984.

But he numbered in his old club when two goals from striker Nigel Jemson Shrewsbury brought in a famous win. Jemson’s first goal was sensational when he shot a 25 meter free kick into Richard Wright’s post.

Jemson’s blow struck the Everton wall before flying into the net

It looked like the guests who had a young Wayne Rooney as their representative had fallen off the hook when Niclas Alexandersson equalized in the second half.

However, Jemson again managed to trigger wild celebrations on Gay Meadow with a header.

After the game, Ratcliffe said, “In the last minute, I would have been happy with a tie and thought about going back to Goodison and hoping they wouldn’t pause and get a winner, then we’ll get it.”

“It is definitely my best moment in football management. I can’t even describe it at the moment.”

This was probably Rooney’s worst moment in the FA Cup

Steven Jagielka, the older brother of future Toffees captain Phil, actually played for Shrewsbury that day.

Shrewsbury lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the fourth round and left the Football League a few months later. But this victory against Everton is long remembered by Shrews fans.

There isn’t such a big gap between Shrewsbury and Liverpool in terms of league places, but the Reds looked relentless in 2019/20 and have been unbeaten in their last 40 Premier League games.

If Shrewsbury had the edge on Sunday, it would surely be better if the magic won against Everton 17 years ago.

Will there be a number of new heroes Shrewsbury fans can look back on?