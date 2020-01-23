Can these Nobel Prize winners build a media platform to inform the masses?

An unprecedented alliance of 48 Nobel Prize winners, honored writers and major professors wants to strengthen the information ecosystem, because trust in news is threatened like never before.

This week, delegates and speakers, from Greta Thunberg to Donald Trump, are invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos to test the work of the global media organization Project Syndicate.

Although relatively little known, it is a digital platform with such a growing influence that it can now be described as the “side of world opinion”. The website is full of brilliant writings on politics, economy, climate change and the other big issues of the time.

The real impact, however, is to provide 507 media in 57 countries and 61 languages ​​with this content. Partner publishers include Le Monde, El País, The Guardian and Dow Jones’ Market Watch. As a result, it undoubtedly helps shape the international news agenda and public order worldwide.

It has an enormous range. It sells its commentary articles to around 250 media in industrialized countries – and then makes the material available free of charge to a similar number of publishers in developing countries. “It is more important than ever that people have access to credible, fact-based, authoritative expert information,” says managing director Nicolas Chatara-Morse.

He speaks of the project’s “Rockstar” writers, who include many of the world’s leading economists. The reader’s long-time favorite is the Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz (former World Bank chief economist) who wrote an article this month that exposed the US President’s mistakes: “The Truth About Trump.” In Davos, Stiglitz attacked Trump’s inaction against climate change and said: “We will roast”.

Other rock stars include trailblazer for sustainable development, Jeffrey Sachs, Christine Lagarde (President of the European Central Bank) and Stern School of Business professor Nouriel Roubini, whose most recent piece for the website bore the provocative headline “Trump will make China great again”. Vladimir Putin’s Russia is covered by Nina Khrushchev, the Moscow-born American professor of international aircraft and granddaughter of the former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

However, Project Syndicate’s greatest asset – its unmatched pool of expertise – is also one of the biggest challenges. Some of today’s political leaders have quarried great thinkers to diminish their authority and silence criticism. Michael Gove, the British minister and former environment minister, claimed that “the people in this country were fed up with experts”.

The world’s leaders are similarly suspicious, and Project Syndicate has received comments from 120 heads of state, a clear indication of its reputation and presence in the corridors of power.

The project also has ties to George Soros, the Hungarian-American investor, philanthropist and most popular Bête Noire reactionary conspiracy theorist and anti-Semite, who sees the hidden hand of a controlling elite everywhere. Soros is the founder of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which is dedicated to combating authoritarianism and the negative consequences of globalization. The Project Syndicate was founded 25 years ago from the OSF network.

Soros occasionally writes for Project Syndicate. “When Mr. Soros publishes a piece with us, he is a lightning rod, so there will always be a lot of trolls and comments, nasty comments that we need to watch out for and sort out,” says Chatara-Morse. A greater threat is the political pressure on the media that Project Syndicate is working with.

This is most evident in Central Europe, where the project has its roots. Hungarian chairman Viktor Orbán and the Polish Justice and Justice Party have “put pressure on the local independent media,” says Chatara-Morse, who works with most of the 25-member Project Syndicate team (editor-in-chief Kenneth Murphy ) is based in Prague in London and there are other editors in Vienna and North Carolina). “In Poland and Hungary and even in the Czech Republic … our reach in partnership is much less. We work in these countries with fewer publications than ever before, even though we’re here,” he says. “This is one of our priorities for this year. We want to re-establish ourselves in the region and support independent media in the region because they are needed. Newspapers and the media have problems because populist leaders have figured out how to put pressure on them through legislation can exercise. “

Outside the home region, Project Syndicate is much more successful. His business model enabled him to generate 1,259 columns in 2019, resulting in 24,651 pieces published worldwide. The “absolute pioneer” was to translate its content into Chinese and Arabic and to make it an immediate media power in these regions. “We now have 14 media partners in mainland China, alongside Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia, where we also have Chinese publishers,” says the CEO. All content is now available in 13 languages.

The stated goal of the nonprofit organization is: “We believe that the whole world deserves access to its best minds. Our mission is to reach those who don’t have this opportunity. “

With some discomfort over “inherent tensions,” the company decided two years ago to put part of its website behind a paywall and to create a premium service called On Point that charges subscribers $ 2 a week. “We are a mission driven organization to make our content available to as many readers as possible. So we didn’t just want to throw up a paywall, ”says Chatara-Morse. “In the end there was a premium corner of our website, where we produce long readings, essays and interviews. We have found what I think is a unique way to bridge this line and it seems to be working. “So far, 6,500 subscribers have signed up.

Getting Nobel Prize winners and heads of state to write for this niche audience – and not for readers of hundreds of different media – could have been a problem. Chatara-Morse, however, could argue that On Point articles – typically 3,000 words long – were valued by Project Syndicate and promoted to its 150,000 newsletter followers and sent directly to renowned institutional subscribers such as the Federal Reserve Bank and Harvard University. “By telling our authors that this was important content for us to present online and promote to our core readership, they found that it was worth it.”

Davos delegates are invited to read Project Syndicate’s annual compendium, The Year Ahead print magazine. It sells for $ 25 and is supported by leading business thinkers such as Klaus Schwab (chairman of the World Economic Forum), Jim O’Neill, and Sir Angus Deaton (another Nobel laureate). It also grapples with doubts expressed by society in the future of capitalism and the real value of economic social science.

The Year Ahead was launched four years ago in Davos (the first time that Project Syndicate published its own content in print). At this time of year, a large part of the project results are based on the debate topics of the WEF meeting. A trade journal on sustainability and climate finance will be published in September on the occasion of the Climate Week in New York. Later this year, Project Syndicate plans to come to London to publish a new magazine and series that address the “interface between technology, society, and public order”.

Each commissioned work was submitted to Project Syndicate’s editorial team for approval, which included co-founders Roman Frydman (professor of economics at New York University) and Andrzej Rapaczynski (professor at Columbia Law School). When they built the program in 1995, shortly after the collapse of the Soviet bloc, it was referred to as a “privatization project”. It revolved around the production of economic supplements for the media and then focused on opinion articles.

His global outlook was critical to his model, Chatara-Morse says. “If you write for Project Syndicate, you will likely be published in Sweden as well as in Zambia,” he says. “This global reach in multiple languages ​​is very attractive for authors. It is this virtuous circle in which we win an interesting, well-known contributor who is attractive to another group of publishers. This helps generate revenue that enables us to continue to reach and place content in emerging parts of the world. “

The USA was difficult to crack, also because of titles like the New York Times and

The Wall Street Journal prefers to hire its own authors and make them available for syndication. According to Chatara-Morse, other parts of the US media tend to be inward and not accessible to the global perspective. “Our model doesn’t fit the US very well, and that has been pretty clear over the years.”

Project Syndicate continues to receive money from large foundations including the Mastercard Foundation, the European Climate Foundation and the McKinsey Global Institute. Another supporter, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, supports Project Syndicates plans to expand its list by establishing a scholarship for emerging authors from developing countries.

“We have been working in the field of opinion journalism for 25 years and would like to use this expertise to train the next generation of champions,” says Chatara-Morse. “(We want) people who have neither a Nobel Laureate Day nor a Harvard Professorship, but are an expert in their field. Wherever you are. “

