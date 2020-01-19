Can TVO’s Political Blind Date Help Reduce Partisanship in Canada?

The morning after conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation, former MP Lisa Raitt received a call from a parliamentary number. In 2017 she would run for party leadership, and speculation about her repeated candidacy whirled around again. “This is not a conservative member calling you to flee,” said the caller in a cheerful mood on Prince Edward Island. “I’m calling to wish you and Bruce the best. Merry Christmas.”

The benefactor was MP Wayne Easter. Easter has been a loyal liberal soldier since 1993 and has no habit of calling opposition politicians. Raitt is an exception. After more than a decade of poking and parrying in the lower house, the two long-time politicians met a few years ago on a Platonic date, which was accompanied by a TV documentary crew. They have been friends ever since. Easter was one of the first non-conservatives Raitt called after losing her seat in Ontario in the fall election. Raitt quietly took care that Easter breaks into Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Canada begins a new decade in which partisanship is gaining momentum at all levels of government. TVOntarios Political Blind Date is swimming against this current. At the beginning of season three, the show brings together politicians from rival factions to discuss a fissile topic on a two-day date. Each half-hour episode deals in depth – albeit amicably more than explosively – with some of the hottest topics in Canada: legal cannabis, carbon taxes, asylum seekers. The idea behind the program-with-sociopolitical experiment is that if you remove two rivals from Bang-Bang-Hackle-Palooza Question Time, they can relate to each other as human beings, even if they are vehemently disagreeing.

The time that is away from Parliament’s headlights typically allows for ties to be forged between the two sequences. Even though some of your colleagues may be tut-tut, left-wing and right-wing Poles emerge when they see a parent colleague or dedicated solution finder, and are likely to bring that respect for one another back into the policy-making chamber. And although neither can win an argument or change his mind until the end of the appointment, they may have got to the bottom of the often asked, rarely answered political question: Why does this person think so?

The show first aired in late 2017, Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and conservative MP Garnett Genuis discuss cannabis before legalization. Three seasons later, the producers kept their formula for the first episodes. The audience gets to know the background of the individual politicians, gets an overview of the topic, then the two meet in a café to talk and discuss the assigned topic. Then one politician takes the other on a “date” to see places and meet people who can help argue their position. Genuis, who opposes legalization, took Erskine-Smith to an illegal pharmacy and met someone struggling with cannabis addiction. Erskine-Smith’s date was a well-secured and professionalized cannabis crop. For her episode on taxes in season 2, Easter brought Raitt to a P.E.I. Potato plant receiving federal economic development funding and meeting a young mother who loves Canadian child support, while Raitt introduced Easter to small business owners from Milton, Ontario who complain about the burden and complications of the Trudeau government’s corporate tax reforms.

Wayne Easter and Lisa Raitt. (Courtesy of PBD Productions)

Raitt says the recording showed her how “really smart” an Easter politician is after working with him for a decade; Easter came out and was amazed at how much his conservative counterpart’s voters admired their MPs. One of them is not in office now, but they stay in touch. You also know that Canadian politics needs more collegiality, especially now that the minority government is back and cooperation between the parties is needed. “If there ever was a time when we needed the system to meet, it is now,” said Easter. “Canadians sent us a message:” Look, we’re not going to give any of you complete control. We want you to work together. ‘

To get into the “date” part of each episode, the narrators say that the blind dates “spend the day together: rarely for rival politicians. Will they hit heads or could they find common ground? “Spoilers: In most episodes, the answers are no and no – they don’t match, but generally follow the guidelines of your party.

The first part of the narrator’s statement is surprisingly relevant in modern politics. “MEPs usually don’t have a chance to see the majority of the other members (outside) of the chamber if they moan during Question Time,” said Paul Thomas, senior researcher at the Samara Center for Democracy. They meet at airport terminals, check emails and texts side by side on Parliament Hill buses, or meet for an occasional cocktail reception, but that’s about it. Easter says it’s been a long time since former opponents routinely had dinner together after a day of fighting, which he experienced in his earlier days in the house in the 1990s and early 2000s. The closure of Hy’s Steakhouse in 2016 left Ottawa without a main all-party waterhole, notes Raitt. After the previous elections, the Samara Center conducted exit interviews with dozens of MPs. They complained about the far-reaching toxic partiality of executives and the way in which peer pressure leads to absolute team solidarity. One solution, ex-MPs say, is to create more space for bipartisan interaction, either on the hill or through committee travel, when MPs can eat and fraternize after long days outside the whips (and the leader). Take competitors outside of the confrontational context, and the attack mode switch will dissolve easily, the party lines will drop, and general hostility will decrease, Thomas says. “It tends to humanize the interactions a little.”

This helps in a culture that dehumanizes rivals or reduces them to caricatures. In season 2, episode 12, which aired last March, conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus spent two days with Liberal Rob Oliphant to discuss a “date” about border and refugee complainants. They were vehemently opposed to the migration issue, so Oliphant joked about needing a martini instead of a coffee. But they drove through Quebec and Toronto together and put on ice skates to play hockey with a group of young refugees. after two days, everyone sees the other more than “just” a foot soldier for the other side. “He is a very good man,” said Paul-Hus from Oliphant. “Before, he was just a liberal for me.”

Pierre Paul-Hus and Rob Oliphant. (Courtesy of PBD Productions)

Erskine-Smith and Genuis, a liberal from Toronto and a conservative from Alberta, had talked a little before filming their episode. But as a parent, they found a common cause in their early 30s. Now Erskine-Smith says: “I feel better when I sit next to him and talk about current issues.” They do not work together on the pot policy, but have reached overarching agreements on human rights acts such as the Rohingya refugee crisis in Burma. During a post-admission urgency debate, Genuis praised the liberal’s thoughtfulness, and Erskine-Smith praised his counterpart’s “vocal advocacy for these acts.”

While municipalities are lacking in municipalities in most Canadian cities, this does not mean that they lack the factions and party-political distance that other levels of government have. At the premiere of season three (which airs in late January), Toronto city councils Shelley Carroll and Gary Crawford meet as progressive and fiscal buddies to discuss citizens’ sources of income. Spectators quickly realize that after nine years in the council they don’t really know each other. Carroll has long been open to the fact that bringing up a daughter with special needs motivated her to enter politics. Over a coffee, the softly spoken Crawford tells a parallel: his daughter was born 16 weeks early and suffers from cerebral palsy. That reveal gave Carroll chills, she says in the episode. “That blew me away because we were on the Council for two terms at the time. I didn’t know about that,” she says Maclean. When Crawford was first elected in 2010 with the then Mayor Rob Ford, the veteran Carroll set out to reserve lunch with all of her new colleagues, and she briefly met Crawford and a few others before Ford’s employees started attacking his “other side” allies, she recalls.

In Ottawa, conservative natural resource critic Shannon Stubbs is known for her aggressiveness at the time in question. it’s a main reason why she was wanted for the show, she admits. The rural Albertan’s blind date was with Arthur Potts (Season 1, Episode 6), a former MPP from Ontario who advocated carbon taxes and a rapid exit from fossil fuel production. Still, they had a clear chemistry in the air. “Her pictures don’t do it justice on her website – she’s a young, pretty dynamic woman and full of energy,” said Potts during the show. “He is very personable with his bright blue eyes and smile,” Stubbs tells the camera. “But his political positions are a threat to the livelihood of the people I represent.”

In the House of Representatives, Stubbs channels her voters’ anger at liberal Ottawa, but she defines herself as bubbly, talkative, and easy-going. She is friends with opposing MPs she met in the women’s washroom and trusted Erskine-Smith so much that she asked if she should be careful about the prejudices of blind date producers. (Answer: No.) In order to get multi-party support for an application to combat land crime, she often crossed the Commons lobby to speak to NDP members – and hold Kibitz talks. Fellow Tories pushed her for it. “When I go back to the lobby, some people ask,” Um, what are you doing over there? “Stubbs recalls. They also bothered her by going blind and said that she would never get these two days back. A few of them, she notes, have gone on the show or are planning to do so.

Political blind date was inspired by a British newspaper series of the same name from 2015. The Guardian’s print function sent competitors’ MPs for coffee and follow-up interviews. Tom Powers, a Toronto-based producer, saw the cornerstone for a documentary series. “I found the timing for something like that to make it clear that in a toxic political world, if you get two people together for a little bit of time, they might even like each other,” he says. Powers turned to director Mark Johnston and producer Amanda Handy. They bought the concept – CBC passed, but TVO did a little – and Johnston relied on connections for the first tranches to fight political guinea pigs. Episode 2 about the transit was a coup that brought Jagmeet Singh and Doug Ford together when they were a NDP backbencher in Ontario and a former city councilor. (The show aired in late 2017, weeks after Singh became party chairman. Months later, Ford became prime minister in Ontario.) This extremely strange couple had good chemistry when counting tram passengers and pedal-tested bike paths in Toronto. Singh opens the episode and notes that colleagues have warned him about being seen with Ford would damage his image, but stops saying that he would like to hang out with him again. Ford says he immediately contacted Singh, “and how can you not contact Jagmeet?” Ford has since said a few nice words about an NDPer from Ontario, though his amiability on Blind Date provides a preview of his last lap as a nice unifier.

Jagmeet Singh and Doug Ford. (Darren Goldstein)

The show has an average of 195,000 viewers per episode, solid numbers for TVO. It was extended for a fourth season. “We see this as a typical television series,” said John Ferri, vice president of current affairs and documentaries. The producers selected the series for potential versions in the UK, Belgium, South Africa, Spain and Israel and discussed Australian and US versions. In almost all cases, the dating couple from the TVO series have stayed closer than friends and colleagues since shooting. “I hope the audience appreciates that too: The PBD gives them politicians who discuss the most important issues without the inflamed rhetoric plaguing political discourse,” says Johnston. “We cannot agree, but at least let us know that our opponents are human.”

Some politicians scrub the media because they have overlooked most of their agreements. “In maybe 90 percent of the points, we agree and support each other,” says Paul-Hus. “But nobody wants to talk about it because it’s not interesting,” he says. The actual cooperation takes place in parliamentary committees. But even then, MPs take the time to engage in serious discussions, to shoot guerrilla shots and to recite conversation points. During the 2019 most-viewed committee – hearings on the SNC-Lavalin affair – liberals rallied behind their leadership, and the conservatives exchanged regular committee members for agitators like Pierre Poilievre. “The more cameras there are in the common room, the worse it gets,” says Thomas. “There is this instinct to occur and the parties want to make sure that they convey their messages.”

And while the media struggles to overlook collaboration because it generates less sexy headlines than conflict, do you know who else is trying to avoid MP collaboration and exaggerate and promote any kind of jiggle? The parties themselves. They have set themselves the task of strengthening themselves and pulling down the other boys.

“You want your members and activists to do whatever it takes to make the greatest contribution to the party,” says Stubbs. “I don’t even know if there is a real institutional solution. What are the mechanisms to enable or enable this?”

One thing to realize is that your political rival is not a partisan machine. It’s another thing to give an inch of your party’s stance on a subject. And that rarely happens on Political Blind Date. Its premise turns the political debate into a tug-of-war competition, a lengthy promotion of the conversation topics on each side (some politicians like the show for that very reason). The next step, actually listening and compromising, would likely go beyond 30 minutes at TVO.

In the current situation, it is up to individual MPs to cross the party lines and ignore what their allies are saying. The minority government appears to be geared to promoting bridge building, but tight room for vote in the House of Representatives often means that committees are less likely to leave the Ottawa bubble, and the threat that the government will drop a vote of confidence can also increase pressure on their own Rows to stay true. “So much depends on cultural change, and I think it is important that parliamentarians are willing to show such a show,” says Erskine-Smith. He notes that Canadians often say they want politics to actually work to find solutions. “The show offers insights into what that could look like. Because of this, the show is very popular. “And if there’s one thing that gets politicians’ attention, it’s very popular.

Teacher-student Zainab Qasimi talks to MNA Christopher Skeete and MPP Michael Coteau in a classroom on York University’s Glendon Campus in Toronto. (Photo by Jalani Morgan)

In a bagel cafe in Laval, Que., Michael Coteau and Christopher Skeete chew because of hijabs and secularism. The show has been relentless to tackle controversial issues, and this season four episode, which is currently in production, is one of the most difficult in Canada – Bill 21, the Quebec law that prohibits teachers, prosecutors, and judges, Hijabs, turbans, or hijabs wear other religious symbols, a law that is overwhelmingly popular in Quebec and is despised by politicians elsewhere.

Skeete, the Prime Minister of Quebec’s parliamentary secretary, has the opportunity to explain to Ontarians in more than 14 seconds why Quebec doesn’t want religious clothes for civil servants. “I have no doubt about people’s individual morals or honesty, but I have a perceived conflict problem that can arise,” he says of his date, suggesting that religious clothing conflicts with Quebec’s doctrine of state secularism and neutrality. Coteau, an MPP running for Ontario’s liberal leadership, campaigned for a unanimously approved application in Queen’s Park, promising that his province would never pass such a law, and remains skeptical between sips of coffee than Skeete about Quebecers who is concerned about the promotion of religion by authority figures. “This is interesting,” Coteau says repeatedly. “It is almost discrimination that combats discrimination.” About the hours that three cameras and a boom microphone are on the couple are trained, the topics of the conversation gradually disappear and they find new perspectives from which they can approach the point of view of their counterpart. Skeete brings two voters who support the bill, both visible minorities. The conversation gets intense, but never combative. During a break, Powers is considering whether to ask TVO for a one-hour slot for this episode. In the current Toronto segment, Coteau Skeete introduces a hijab-clad teacher and a turban-wearing policeman. Skeete turns out to be calm and unfathomable. Afterwards he is confident that at least until his ontario date he has proven that he is not a wingnut.

Do you come together on this topic? No, but they emerge with a better understanding of the other side and each other. Coteau and Skeete each had a black parent from the Caribbean and a white parent – although growing up as a hybrid is different in Toronto than in the small town of Quebec. “I wonder what our life would have been like if I had grown up in his part of Quebec and he had grown up here – would my views be different?” Said Coteau in his post-date interview.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but there was a lot of nodding,” Skeete notes. “So we weren’t that far from our ideal of where we want to be as a society. Now, of course, the means (to get there) … We’re not in the same place.”

They end their date on a cool afternoon at a Laval commuter train station, where they report an Egyptian immigrant. He explains that he is for Bill 21 and brings everyone to the same level. It may not have been what the Ontarian wanted to hear, but this show is political reality, not a partisan fantasy. These two politicians are very divided on the matter, but see other areas in which they and their provinces can work together: climate, infrastructure, and economic development, for example – topics that they casually discussed in Bill 21 scenes.

Its getting late. Johnston, the director, instructs the couple to say goodbye and go in opposite directions. Coteau made a face. “Aww, we don’t want to go the opposite way.”

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine under the heading “Hang with the enemy”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

