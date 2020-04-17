Can Verizon Build a Zoom Killer After Getting its Own Video Conferencing App?

This is the web version of the datasheet and Fortune’s daily newsletter on Top Technology News. Sign up here for daily delivery to your inbox.

There can be no hotter trials than the ones that burn the video conferencing market today. Having live meetings on video is one of the only available ways to interact securely because businesses, schools, and the average person around the world are facing lockdowns due to coronavirus pandemics.

This was a headline benefit for Zoom, a major company, but clearly there were good and bad things for the company’s future. Migrating from 10 million users a day to 200 million in a matter of weeks is an incredible proof of Zoom’s platform reliability. Did you say there are no big hiccups? Perhaps this does not give enough credits to add the term “bombing” to our everyday glossary.

But the user boom has put the company in a big lead in the competition, and Wall Street is aware of it. Zoom’s share price closed above $ 150 on Thursday, doubling since the end of January, but most other markets have become craters.

Fortune colleague Michal Lev-Ram is digging deep into Zoom development today. Eric Yuan, CEO, an engineer who has worked in the video streaming market for decades, says he is deeply perplexed by the privacy and security issues that have arisen. “It’s embarrassing,” he tells Lefram. “I’m responsible for that.” Zoom has stopped developing new features to fix problems with the current code.

Originally you have to act fast. Already Microsoft and his former employer, Cisco Systems, are using their own video platform to zoom. Today, BlueJeans Networks is one of Zoom’s peers, a smaller, more focused video company, with a lot of power. Telecom giant Verizon paid somewhere for less than $ 500 million to buy Blue Jeans on Thursday, adding market-acclaimed video technology to its suite of services and applications.

Compared to Zoom’s stock market value of about $ 40 billion, $ 1 billion is $ 500 million. But Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg can pull a page from the script from former Cisco CEO John Chambers. Relentless customers have been renowned for having technologically advanced products that aren’t for sale on the market, tied them up to Cisco’s vast corporate sales force, and watched their sales grow. did. Vestberg and Tami Erwin, CEOs of Verizon’s Business Units, can easily do the same with Blue Jeans.

It should be a great fight. Gartner analyst Mike Fasani, who follows the video conferencing market, says that BlueJeans has great foundational technology and is probably the best, but it’s designed to be easy to use and complete the customer experience. Has not spent so much time. There is also no free version available. Plans start at $ 20 per month. BlueJeans monitors the network from an operational command center that reminds Fasciani of telecom carriers and predicts that it is suitable for companies within Verizon.

Verizon can now provide enough cash to fund the free version if needed. But telecommunications giants don’t always look like a place to do good user interface design. Apple and others have repeatedly demonstrated how easy-to-use products often defeat full-featured or technically superior rivals. So the race has begun: Can Yuan fix the problematic Zoom before Vestberg and the crew get the Blue Jeans on track?

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

aaron.pressman@fortune.com

. [TagsToTranslate] verizon