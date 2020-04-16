Can Video Game Movies Finally Beat Teens or Adults?

Hollywood pushes the reset button in the game plan to get more teens and adults, especially young men to watch the movie. Plan: Make a better movie based on the video games they watch playing for hours.

According to the Entertainment Software Association [ESA], an estimated 164 million people play video games in the United States alone. Among them, 65% are playing together. Around 500 million people watch esports tournaments competing with professional gamers around the world.

According to NewZoo, the numbers behind esports alone are staggering, generating over $ 1 billion in 2019. According to ESA and NPD Group, US video game revenue in 2019 reached $ 35.4 billion, slightly higher than in 2018.

It is expected to see significant growth as Sony and Microsoft are ready to introduce a new PlayStation and Xbox game console later this year and will increase their interest in the game.

ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said: “The industry’s continued economic growth and impact on it speaks to the days of the industry. More and more people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy video games and celebrate unparalleled entertainment. “While announcing last year’s results.

Intensifying content competition

According to the Film Society, games continue to grow within the overall entertainment market, making $ 101 billion in revenue for the first time ever in 2019. Worldwide box office revenue reached $ 42.5 billion, setting new industry records.

But that was probably the peak of the movie for some time. Box offices will be a huge hit after 2020 when the theater is closed during the coronavirus epidemic and spectators become accustomed to spending entertainment at home.

This gives studios more pressure to find ways to put gamers back into multiplex. And fast.

Not surprisingly, the studio is now planning to use the biggest franchise in the video game industry for movies, but be careful not to recreate the mistakes of your previous stumble in box office.

“Hollywood has always tried to find trends and create content that was shot to ride that wave of popularity. But it took Hollywood a long time to crack the code in superhero movies,” Comscore said. Says Paul Dargarabedian, a senior film industry analyst at. “Now we are all accepting that superhero movies are working and loved.”

With at least 20 game adaptations at various stages in major studios, Sony’s Monster Hunter starring Mirajovovic will be released in September. However, the dates are subject to change given that the studio has already moved some well-known titles into Ghost1, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson have already teamed with the studio’s successful Resident Evil movie, which is also based on the game. The box office revenue of the six movies exceeded $ 1 billion.

The movie version of “Monster Hunter” starring Mira Jovovich [left] is currently scheduled for release in September. By: Coco Van Oppens / Sony Pictures

Still, the biggest test for courting teens and adults will be Uncharted next year, based on Sony’s popular PlayStation action franchise. The movie stars the current Spider-Man Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas. However, due to the confusion of the coronavirus epidemic, it will not be released until October 2021.

Other notable projects include Call of Duty, Division, Just Cause, Metal Gear Solid, Borderlands, Saints Row, Space Invaders, Minecraft, and Mortal Kombat Reboot.

Future tasks

But it’s not easy to get viewers back into the multiplex. The number of gamers sticking to the screen is increasing and not necessarily to the screen of a movie.

Box office revenues in the US and Canada fell 4% in 2019 to $ 11.4 billion, down from a record $ 11.9 billion in 2018, according to the MPA. Enrollment decreased by 5% to 1.2 billion. According to the MPA, movie theaters have frequently lost movie fans aged 25 to 60 and older since 2017, while movie fans aged 12 to 24 are relatively flat. This demo accounts for 26% of those who buy tickets frequently.

Meanwhile, according to the MPA, the 2019 digital entertainment market grew 18% to reach $ 21 billion. It increased by about 29% across the rest of the world, generating $ 28 billion.

Some titles require 40-50 hours of play, but “gamers are already playing their movies in real time because they’re playing these immersive stories,” says Dargala Bedian. “It’s hard to compete with something like that, but sometimes it’s possible to attract people with really great movies.”

Past failures

But all the successful Sonic: Studio-backed hedgehogs have Assassin’s Creed. This is a star-studded disappointment that won against the loyal fans who love the base game and has resulted in their expensive reviews. studio.

They include the vehicle Prince of Persia at Jake Gyllenhaal at Disney. Michael Fassbender assassin creed. The ruin and rampage of Dwayne Johnson. Fantasy epic warcraft. Need for speed and furious hopes; and more recently, another attempt at Tumm Raider replaced Alicia Vikander with Angelina Jolie, the adventurer Lara Croft with guns. This trend extends to the Super Mario Bros. in 1993.

“The quality of video game movies isn’t very consistent, so the genre is portrayed in a broad sense of contempt and alienation,” says Dargala Bedian. “There was no combination of significant rave and box office success.”

Still, “every time there is unexpected success, it gives everyone new hope for the genre,” he adds. “But you can’t have one every 5 or 10 years.”

Dargala Bedian refers to a series of successes that Marvel enjoyed in the franchise and film world. “Once you get this consistency, it’s a way to create new images of the genre in the minds of movie fans.

Equipped with PlayStation

With a popular video game console, Sony is serious about winning gamers.

PlayStation Productions launched PlayStation Productions in 2019 and adapted a catalog of over 100 exclusive games to movies and TV shows. This includes God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro the Dragon.

Sony in particular is hungry for a new franchise after struggling to restart Men in Black, Charlie’s Angels, and the all-girl Ghostbusters. In January, we finally succeeded with our third Bad Boys.

Ironically, the studio has given Jumanji a new breath. That conspiracy is related to the fact that the character is crazy about video games, even if the movie is not based.

Crack the code

By allowing gamers to control game-to-film adaptation, Sony believes it can break the code and connect with the community that is trying to attract it.

But for some projects, television may be a better answer.

Sony’s “Last of Us”, an action-adventure story of smugglers escorting teenage girls across the United States after a pandemic, captivated players with hours of gameplay, and its producers told the story Recognized as better, suitable for small screens.

The movie version is currently set as a series on HBO under the guidance of the creators of HBO’s acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl.

Similarly, a large-budget live-action adaptation of Microsoft’s Xbox hit Halo is set for Showtime.

take time

Hollywood is not always in a hurry to adapt games to movies.

Uncharted, which debuted as a game in 2007, has been developed at Sony since 2009 and signed Ruben Fleischer, the seventh director behind the studio Spider-Man spin-off Venom. The uncharted game ended in a sequel in 2017.

Production of the film was scheduled to start in April in Berlin, but was postponed until at least June as a result of the pandemic. Other projects may move as Studio changes the release schedule and pauses the start date.

An adaptation of an “unknown” movie, with more delay as a result of a pandemic, is expected to be shown in theaters in October 2021.

Halo has been a television show in some form for six years, with the first nine episodes scheduled to debut in 2021. Before that, it was set as a movie.

If Sonic proves something, it means that the studio may be pursuing the wrong audience with a mod of the game.

According to the ESA, most game-to-movie projects target men, who make up 54% of US gamers. The average player is 32 years old and 83% of millennial male gamers are focused on action games. It will be the perfect audience for Call of Duty movies.

However, Sonic’s success was largely due to the family, who made up 49% of the opening weekend viewers, making the largest video game movie debut ever. Sonic has earned $ 300 million worldwide to date.

Kids and their parents also found last year’s Pokemon Detective Pikachu, earning $ 433 million worldwide, and the first Angry Birds movie based on the popular mobile game. But last year’s sequel to Angry Birds earned $ 155 million, compared to its previous $ 352 million, but not much.

Going forward, Sony may want to focus more on children’s games such as Ratchet & Clank, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro The Dragon to win a quick win with the movie viewer. Like Sonic, it all has years of sequels and built-in features after a reboot, and it captivates a young audience thanks to its animated wise animal characters.

Another option is to limit your budget and recreate the John Wick model to chase young male viewers. In summary, the three movies in the series have earned over $ 580 million worldwide. The cost of producing the first movie was $ 20 million.

Dergarabedian says that “it requires authenticity” to beat gamers. “People don’t like their video games. They love their video games. You can’t tinker with it. Gamers need to be on the board, so gamers tell people to watch it.” I tell you, they are influencers. At Sonic, gamers talked and it paid off. “

