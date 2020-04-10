Can You Eat Meat on Good Friday?

On Friday, Catholics around the world will celebrate Good Friday, which precedes Easter Sunday. The holy day also marks the last Friday of Lent, a 40-day Catholic celebration in which Catholics do not eat meat on Friday.

The Catholic Church determined that all Catholics aged 14 years and over must stay away from meat and meat products every Lent Friday, including Good Friday, and Ash Wednesday, according to Learn Religions. Before 1966, Catholics were expected to abstain from meat every Friday, regardless of whether Lent. In addition, Catholics aged between 18 and 59 are expected to fast on Good Friday, which means they can only eat one full meal. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) does say that some food at other mealtimes may be permitted if necessary.

“Fasting these days means we can only have one full meal without meat. Some foods can be taken at other regular meals if necessary, but if combined they must be less than one full meal. Liquids are allowed at any time, but not there is solid food to be consumed between meals, “USCCB stated on its website. The group also recognizes the exemption of fasting for pregnant or nursing women and sick people, and says that common sense must be applied to who should fast.

Because Good Friday is the day that Christians observe their savior, Jesus Christ, dying on the cross, not eating meat is a recognition of his sacrifice. “Because Jesus sacrificed his flesh for us on Good Friday, we refrain from eating meat in honor of him on Friday,” Father Michael Van Sloun wrote on the Archdiocese’s website St. Paul and Minnesota. Meat including mammals and poultry, and the main foods included in this title are beef and pork, chicken and turkey. While meat is prohibited, non-meat products from these animals are not prohibited – which means things like milk, cheese, butter, and eggs. “And despite restrictions on meat, fish is still permitted.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, some bishops have forgiven their diocese from abstinence on Friday, but Catholics are still expected to celebrate Good Friday by not eating meat, such as the Honorable James F. Checchio of Metuchen.

From the Bishop’s Table:

“I have given dispensation not to eat meat on Friday for the rest of Lent, except Good Friday which is a universal law.” – Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop of Metuchen pic.twitter.com/Lwr1GBso6n

– Metuchen diocese (@diocesemetuchen) March 26, 2020

Catholic Bishop of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubick and Bishop of Houma Thibodaux Bishop Shelton J. Fabre also rejected the need to abstain from meat, but wrote that because Good Friday is a holy day, abstinence and fasting cannot be abolished.

Actor James Burke-Dunsmore shared wine with his students during the last supper while playing Jesus during The Wintershall ‘The Passion of Jesus’ in front of the crowd on Good Friday at Trafalgar Square on March 25, 2016 in London, England.

