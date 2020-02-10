Can you hear me? Researches mental health

Although Doctor Who didn’t have the best story, can you hear me? showed at least a strong mental health research and gave us some rather emotional moments as a result. (Spoilers follow.)

Can you hear me? was an interesting episode for Doctor Who. It’s a story in half: Monster of the Week and Character Study. And frankly, these halves didn’t quite fit.

Let me get out of the way of what I didn’t like about the episode. This week’s villain was teased fairly violently both in an earlier mid-series trailer and throughout the episode itself. So, to be honest, the revelation was a little disappointing.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, Ian Gelder was great as a Zellin. There was something old-fashioned about his performance, especially in his dialogue. It didn’t chew exactly on the backdrop, it just gave us a villain with more than a touch of class and superiority. The episode seemed to be targeting a big reveal.

When we found out who he was, it didn’t have much of an impact. Even though he’s a powerful being that the doctor heard of, it still didn’t feel worth building. Even worse, he then started listing past enemies that he could have been. When he boasted of how much he loved games, I expected him to always enjoy being a toy maker. When he referenced the Celestial Toymaker shortly afterwards, it also felt like he was reminding him who Zellin might have been.

What worked in the story?

But that’s just my opinion on the long-term episode. And I have to admit there was a lot that I enjoyed. Zellin’s manipulation of the doctor was a nice twist. A villain who uses the doctor’s own methods against them is always easy to see and makes them a more credible threat.

Admittedly, the inclusion of an additional villain, Rakaya, was unnecessary, especially since we saw that she was doing so little and that Zellin felt like a substitute afterwards. But Zellin himself – although he had little revelation – was interesting to watch before this point.

But to be honest, my favorite part of the episode was after the end. Or at least the end of the story. Much lies in mental health, with Ryan’s friend Tibo as well as Yas’ past.

Research into mental health

This aspect of the episode was absolutely awesome in my opinion. Sometimes aspects of action feel stubborn, but I think that particular aspect has been handled well.

Nightmares as an integral part of history have definitely contributed to making mental health research feel more natural. But what also worked was that it was explored with characters we knew. Granted, we haven’t seen much of Tibo, but it was still great that his character was worked out in a satisfactory way.

However, it was definitely Yas’ story that was the most interesting and emotional to watch. We didn’t find out too much about why she ran away, but it was clear that she was in an extremely dark place three years ago. It was great not only to learn more about her past – including the reasons why she came to the police – but also to give her such a strong emotional moment when she tracked down the policeman who was talking to her. Yasmin may be a character that is overlooked from time to time, but she has definitely had the most emotional moment in this episode.

Can you hear me? is not my favorite episode from this series because I have a story that could have worked better. But the emotional content and mental health research was definitely refreshing. Just fine-tuning the plot a little more, and that could easily have been a classic.

What did you think of Can You Hear Me? Do you think it was a strong story? Was mental health research well managed? What do you think about the monster of the week? Let us know in the comments below.