Can You Pass the Smell Test? U.S. Military Base in South Korea Tests Visitors to COVID-19 with Apple Vinegar Screening

Jermaine Hoffman
Military personnel are now asking people who enter the US Army Garrison Daegu, in South Korea, to breathe in apple cider vinegar.

The purpose of this exercise is to identify people who might carry new coronaviruses as evidence that the loss of sense of smell is a common symptom of this disease.

“At Gate 4 Camp Walker today, we conducted a random odor test on personnel who came to the installation using a new method of shipping – cotton swabs given to each individual and immediately discarded after testing,” U.S.G. Daego announced on Garrison’s Facebook page. “The main symptom for about 30 percent of patients with mild cases of COVID-19 is loss of smell known as anosmia, recent research shows, and 66 percent of COVID-19 patients suffer from anosmia.”

A spokeswoman for the US Korean Forces told Newsweek testing began on April 3. The procedure was carried out at one gate at Camps Carroll, Walker, and Henry but was reduced to Camp Walker on weekends. The process will continue at Carrol and Henry Monday afternoon.

