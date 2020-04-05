Military personnel are now asking people who enter the US Army Garrison Daegu, in South Korea, to breathe in apple cider vinegar.

The purpose of this exercise is to identify people who might carry new coronaviruses as evidence that the loss of sense of smell is a common symptom of this disease.

“At Gate 4 Camp Walker today, we conducted a random odor test on personnel who came to the installation using a new method of shipping – cotton swabs given to each individual and immediately discarded after testing,” U.S.G. Daego announced on Garrison’s Facebook page. “The main symptom for about 30 percent of patients with mild cases of COVID-19 is loss of smell known as anosmia, recent research shows, and 66 percent of COVID-19 patients suffer from anosmia.”

A spokeswoman for the US Korean Forces told Newsweek testing began on April 3. The procedure was carried out at one gate at Camps Carroll, Walker, and Henry but was reduced to Camp Walker on weekends. The process will continue at Carrol and Henry Monday afternoon.

A.F.K. A spokeswoman told Newsweek, “The odor test is an additional step that we have added to the gate assessment procedure that is already strong in our installation, which includes a touchless temperature check and an assessment questionnaire that is constantly updated with current questions, which apply. For example, when we are asking if they have followed the direction of our Health Protection Conditions, were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and whether they felt sick. “

Newsweek was told the odor test was a local initiative and it was unknown whether other Garrisons would adopt a similar policy.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists fever, dry cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of COVID-19. An incomplete list of emergency warning signs includes difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to awaken, and bluish lips or face. Patients who experience these symptoms are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.

However, new research suggests losing your sense of smell (anosmia) may be another symptom.

According to The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK), around 30 percent of people who test positive for the virus in South Korea, where large-scale testing has been carried out, experience anosmia as their main presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases.

Last week, a preliminary study of researchers at King’s College London (KCL) in the United Kingdom again found that loss of taste and odor might be a strong predictor for the virus. The paper, which has not been reviewed by colleagues and therefore, has not been independently verified by a group of experts, found that 59 percent of the 579 people who tested positive for COVID-19 lost their sense of smell and taste.

Lead researcher Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at KCL, previously told Newsweek, loss of smell and taste were “common” symptoms of COVID-19 – and were more strongly associated with viruses than fever.

The main gate of the US Army Carroll Camp is seen in Chilgok, about 30 kilometers north of Daegu, on February 26, 2020. Officials have begun testing visitors with apple vinegar.

According to Army Times, more than a dozen personnel with U.S.F.K. tested positive for COVID-19. The most recently diagnosed is the U.S.F.K. a contractor working at Camp Humphreys, which tested positive on April 5. According to U.S.F.K. patients – US citizens – have been quarantined themselves since April 1.

“Our number one priority is protecting the lives, health and safety of our community members,” a spokesman for USFK told Newsweek.

South Korea, which was once the center of the spread of this virus, is hailed as a success story. The spread of the disease has slowed dramatically and by Wednesday, more than half of those infected have recovered – a situation that has been credited with a combination of rigorous testing and careful contact tracing.

In contrast, the number of cases in the US has surged in the past few weeks. According to the CDC, there were 277,205 confirmed cases and 6,593 COV related deaths on April 4, 2020.

The graph below, from Statista, shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by country on April 3, 2020 6:00 EST.

A graph provided by Statista shows the global spread of the new corona virus in early April 3. More than one million people have suffered, more than 225,000 of them have recovered and more than 58,000 of them have died. STATIC

