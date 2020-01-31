Can you spot the fake? Counterfeit Super Bowl goods flood Miami

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – The Department of Homeland Security warns people to look out for fake Super Bowl loot.

Federal agents have confiscated around $ 120 million in counterfeit sporting goods since last year’s Super Bowl. The counterfeit goods range from hats and jerseys to rings and tickets.

How do you tell the difference?

Mike Petkov and his son were shown pictures of popular items and asked to identify the real deal and the fakes.

“Yes, this one. I think it’s real. It’s hard to say because they all have the crown and emblems on the stickers, ”said Petkov.

What he didn’t know was that all the goods he was shown were fake, which showed how difficult it is to tell the difference.

Lamar Jackson from the Department of Homeland Security figured out a few ways to sort out the fake stuff. He spotted the wrong emblem on objects and pointed out unnecessary paper.

“A lot of fakes – if you look at the seams – go from letter to letter,” said Jackson. “Obviously not an exact seam work.”

Jackson said the easiest way to avoid buying counterfeit goods is to stay away from street vendors. While buying them could save you a few dollars, what you buy may not be right.

“The simple answer is that you go to an authentic shop,” added Jackson.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs, Border, Immigration and Customs Control Department announced on Thursday that it had taken 176,000 counterfeit items of equipment in the past 12 months. It is a record.

“When fans spend their hard earned money on NFL tickets and merchandise, they deserve the real deal,” said Major Eric Garcia of the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

