Since the start of the conservative leadership competition, many Canadians and political observers in this country have asked – and tried to answer: “Should the chairman of a federal party be able to speak both official languages?”

Opinion articles and editorials came in abundance. Even elected officials interfered. Conservative MP Michelle Rempell (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) in particular argued that the issue of bilingualism is taking up too much space in the current discussion. Others have made it clear that without a conservative leader who has at least basic communication skills in French, the CPC may just hand over the keys to the next election to Justin Trudeau.

Some Canadian voters undoubtedly agree with Rempel, but what does the data actually say? The pollster Léger went into the field last week and asked the Canadians for their opinion. The results published on the Journal de Montréal website (translated heading: “You can’t beat Trudeau without a bilingual guide”) are interesting to say the least.

Respondents were asked, “Should the next conservative leader be bilingual, that is, speak both English and French, or is this not necessary?” A clear majority of respondents, 62 percent, believe that the next CPC leader is bilingual should be. Only 35 percent stated that bilingualism was not required. A regional breakdown of the results shows that support for bilingualism plays an important role in every region of the country or is at least statistically linked (see figure below):

In addition, support for the bilingualism of the next chairman of the Chinese Communist Party is highest in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada – hence in provinces where conservatives need to expand their support most if they want to win the next elections.

However, the question remains whether the CPC would actually support its rivals with an English-speaking guide. Yes, the data suggests that most Canadians prefer a bilingual prime minister, but would this preference actually change election intentions should CPC members choose a non-bilingual leader?

In order to compare the results, Léger first asked the interviewees about their voting intentions. The national figures are at the level of the current survey average: the Liberals (34 percent) and Conservatives (32 percent) remain in a statistical ratio, with the NDP doing slightly better than last October at 19 percent.

Then the respondents were asked: “If a federal election were to take place today and the CPC chairman was not bilingual, which party would you most likely support?”

The results are breathtaking. Here are the results of the selected respondents:

In this hypothetical scenario (a non-bilingual CPC leader), the liberals would take a leadership position over their main competitors and would be on the way to a crushing majority in the lower house. The Liberal Party is supported by 38 percent of respondents – 14 points ahead of the Conservatives.

Conservative single-digit support would decline in Quebec, and Léger said the CPC in Ontario would lose crucial support. Léger data shows that the liberals in the province are more than 20 points ahead of the Chinese Communist Party. Last October, the CCP won 50 seats east of the Manitoba-Ontario border. By deconstructing these hypothetical numbers, the 338Canada model would predict that conservatives would struggle to win half of that amount. And the Liberals? They were able to increase from 200 to 200 seats from coast to coast.

While this debate within the party circles could still be angry, Léger’s actual data is clear: without a bilingual leader, the CPC is on the way to a sure defeat when the next elections take place. For the sake of their party, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party should better take note of this.

