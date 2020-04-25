Canada begins murder with partner theft

The most dangerous victim in Canada was removed from a dispute between a murderer and his son, who survived the attack, police have confirmed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Darren Campbell said the assault rifle was started over the weekend by his wife.

It ended with 22 people killed in central and northern Nova Scotia communities.

“He was trying to escape. This may be the cause of events,” Campbell said Friday.

Memorials include Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Heidi Stevenson, the mother of two and 23-year-old Army veteran, on the road in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan / the Newspaper Man at AP)

Authorities are still undermining what is expected to be one of the murders.

Campbell said the woman’s love had been hidden overnight in the woods from a detainee, known as San Francisco for 51 years.

Police say Wortman made only enough sugar to kill 22 people as part of a 16-strong community police force.

Campbell said they have found 13 fatalities in the community of Portapique, a natural community of more than 100 residents in the area where the suspect is located.

Campbell said Canada had a short range and long range guns in the US.

Police found “several dead, some lying in the street”.

Nova Scotia authorities began firing the gunman at a police station and flew a 12-hour road that left 18 people dead in a small town. . (Tim Krochak / The Canada Press on AP)

Campbell said two men and a woman were killed and their house set on fire. He saw at least two of them.

He went to live in another place where he saw people, and he knocked on the door.

But the people did not respond. Residents have called 911 and confirmed that the thief is ready and is in the process of police brutality.

He then hit a woman in the street and pulled over a car while shooting and killing people, Campbell said.

Police blocked the main road in Enfield, Nova Scotia on Tuesday, April 19, 2020. Police in Canada on Sunday arrested a suspect in a recent arson investigation following his arrest. Referring to the car as a police car and calling police. (Andrew Vaughan / AP Supporters)

The suspect was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the weapons began.

“There’s a trail of people with problems with Mr. Wortman,” Campbell said.

Police say Wortman carried a large amount of the assault into a police constable in a car that was classified as a patrol vehicle.