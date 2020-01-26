Canada: Doug Ford’s slipping numbers

After the general election last October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on a national tour to meet the country’s prime ministers in hopes of repairing fences. In late November, after meeting Doug Ford, many observers were surprised by Ford’s open demeanor. During the joint press conference, Ford spoke of national unity amid political differences with the federal government and apparently had left his characteristic confrontational stance at the door.

Ford and other prime ministers had repeatedly attacked Trudeau’s liberals for handling carbon tax (and even brought the federal government to justice – unsuccessfully – on this matter.) However, these attacks flew in two directions: During the federal campaign, Ford was a regular target of Trudeau’s speeches across Ontario. An anti-Ford liberal strategy, combined with Andrew Scheer’s campaign against Ontario, resulted in Trudeau’s LPC 79 winning the province’s 121 federal seats (just one less than in 2015).

When a teacher strike emerged in Ontario and there was a prospect of having to deal with Trudeau for the rest of his tenure, Ford probably believed it was time for an armistice between the province and the federal government. In addition, Ford’s PC party had problems in recent polls, but was at least connected to the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP): In December, EKOS Research Associates measured OLP and PCPO statistically at 32 and 30 percent, respectively.

In early January, however, Pollara released its latest figures for Ontario, with the OLP four points ahead of Ford’s PC (see full list of Ontario polls on this page). Last week EKOS published its own election intentions for Ontario, and the OLP, whose leadership competition has not yet ended, has extended its lead over the PC to five points:

According to EKOS, the Liberals are currently in the lead in Ontario with 36 percent, the party leaders in second place with 31 percent (nine points below the election result of 2018) and the NDP in Ontario falls to 21 percent.

As mentioned above, Ford’s numbers are stagnating in the midst of a nationwide teacher strike. In his latest survey, EKOS asked those interviewed whether they were campaigning for the teachers’ union or for the government. Here are the results from the EKOS survey report:

It is not surprising that these figures are mostly partisan: 80 percent of OLP and 87 percent of ONDP supporters are committed to the teachers’ union. About seven out of ten PC supporters are on the government’s side.

Overall, 57 percent of the respondents were for the provincial teachers and 30 percent for the PC government. It is still unclear whether the compensatory grants (in some cases up to $ 60 a day) that Education Secretary Stephen Lecce offers to parents whose children are affected by the strike affect public opinion. On Friday, Doug Ford warned that “only as long as I can be patient with the union leader”. At this point in time, however, there was still no legislation to resume work.

Here is an interesting passage from the EKOS survey report: “As with the federal figures, there is the greatest gap between the educational areas (…). With almost 45 points, the Liberals win decisively with the university graduates. In contrast, the PCs with 48 percent do exceptionally well with Ontario’s cohort, which has a high school degree. Education, both as a policy and as a critical demographic divide, is emerging as one of the largest fault lines in Canadian politics. “

A final note on the OLP: While it is always difficult for an opposition party to stand up for a union that is negotiating with the government, it will be interesting to see if one day the same party opposes that union, leaders Steven Del Duca and other OLP leadership candidates will try to demonstrate their support for the union’s demands – and with what intensity. (When the OLP lead race began its final leg, Robert Benzie of the Toronto Star reported last week that Steven Del Duca was already way ahead in terms of the number of delegates. If the numbers shown come close to reality, Del Duca could be out after a year OLP leaders will be chosen only one round of voting.)

Here you will find the complete survey report and the tables from EKOS. Visit Canada Ontario page 338 for regular updates on voting and seat projections in Ontario.

MORE ABOUT 338CANADA: