Canada gets access to black boxes from downed Ukrainian plane – but role in research still unclear

Officials of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada say that Iran gives Canadian investigators access to the “black box” flight data recorders of downed Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, but Canada’s role in the investigation beyond that remains unclear.

“The TSB will … deploy a second team of researchers with expertise in downloading and analyzing aircraft recorders as soon as we confirm where and when this activity will take place,” said TSB’s Kathy Fox during the first public update of TSB’s efforts to participate to the crash probe. CBC.ca performs the briefing live.

Although flight access and data recorders are a positive sign, Fox said, Canada remains in the dark about what more Canadian researchers can see.

“In this study, and I want to be clear about this, we do not yet know fully what the scope of our role will be,” she said.

Giving Canadian researchers access to flight data recorders is more than required by international law, Fox said.

Transport Safety Board Chair Kathy Fox says the Iranian Air Accident Investigation Bureau has shown signs that TSB researchers can participate in the analysis of the black boxes of flight 752. 1:16

Canada will also gain access to the crash site and may investigate the wreck.

“In this case, especially since 57 of the passengers on the plane were Canadian, we hope the TSB will be able to use more of its expertise for a thorough and transparent investigation,” said Fox.

The investigation is currently being monitored by Iran’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Fox said.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the council team will be “fully in place in Tehran” tonight, but Iran still has to promise Canada access to the requested evidence.

The plane crashed Wednesday after being hit by a ground-to-air missile launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran, an action that Iran has blamed for “human error.”

The Transport Safety Board chairman, Kathy Fox, says that the black boxes from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 are still in Iran and damaged, but they may be moved to a location where researchers can analyze them. 01:27

It declined just a few minutes after taking off from Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, and only a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases that housed American and Canadian troops in retaliation for the American drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani .

Canada has around 500 troops in Iraq; some have been relocated to Kuwait in recent weeks in response to continued volatility on the ground. About half of those Canadians are on the NATO training mission, while the others – including up to 250 special forces – are involved in the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

Pushing for access

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Canadian personnel were present at one of the two bases on which the Iranians focused when the attack took place.

The Iranian authorities initially blamed the crash for a mechanical defect. On Saturday, after Trudeau said he had information suggesting the plane had been shot down by Iran, officials in Iran admitted that their country’s army accidentally shot the plane.

Trudeau and Champagne have insisted on full access to the crash investigation. Iran’s civil aviation authority has said it will comply with international rules and will allow other countries to participate in the investigation.

But the role that Canada is offered by Tehran is the absolute minimum required by the international legal convention on aviation accident investigations – and this does not include active participation in the crash probe.