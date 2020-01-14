Canada has access to flight recorders from plane crashes in Iran

TORONTO – Canada’s Transportation Safety Board announced Monday that Iranian officials have invited it to participate in the analysis of the Ukrainian aircraft’s voice and flight recorders, which were launched by a missile that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians ,

TSB Chair Kathy Fox said Iran had invited the agency to participate as an observer in the download and analysis of the “black boxes” wherever and whenever this takes place, and the agency hopes to play a larger role.

“We work very hard to build trust every day so we can bring it in,” said Fox. “The role of Canada is developing. It remains to be seen how far that will go. “

Chief investigator Natacha Van Themsche said Canadian experts were also invited to inspect the rubble and the crash site – an unusual move since the plane was not made in Canada and the crash did not occur in Canada.

Two Canadian investigators have received a visa to enter Iran and a second team with expertise in downloading and analyzing recorders is being sent.

The January 8th crash killed everyone on board, especially Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially pointing out a technical failure and insisting that the armed forces were not to blame, the Iranian authorities admitted on Saturday that they accidentally shot it, despite increasing evidence and accusations from western leaders.

Van Themsche said the agency would also investigate why Iranian airspace was not closed to civilian traffic when Iran launched attacks on Iraqi military bases.

Canada ended diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s Foreign Minister have contacted their Iranian counterparts since the plane was shot down.

Iran plunged into flight as it prepared for possible American retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where US forces were stationed. The missile attack, which resulted in no US casualties, was in response to the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the Colonel-General of Iran, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Trudeau called the crash a Canadian tragedy because 138 of the passengers were traveling to Canada. This included students, newlyweds, doctors and parents. The youngest was a 1 year old girl.

Canada’s foreign ministers and ambassadors, as well as from other victims of the crash, were due to meet in London on Thursday to exchange information. The crash included citizens from Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany.