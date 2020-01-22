Canada is “a bad compromise, a bad gift that always gives, mostly trouble”

In October, Alanna Mitchell wrote about the steam crisis that has attracted and killed young people across Canada.

My son has been vaping against our will since he was 16. He is now almost 18 years old and in the entire time he evaporated, he was asked for ID only once while buying steam products. I think every vaping point of sale should be mandated by the government to install an electronic badge checker so customers have to scan their badge to make a purchase. This would result in some control over companies that only sell and would also deter young people trying to buy these dangerous substances.

-Marni McGettigan, Saskatoon

election reflection

Maclean authors wrote dozens of stories in the months leading up to last year’s federal election. After that, readers had a lot to say about what happened.

While reading the full election coverage in your December 2019 issue, I was looking for something specific, but I never found it, namely a neat table that shows the number of seats won by each party and their share of the total vote of the population. That’s because something ironic would have popped out. Trudeau’s Liberals won a minority government only because of their broken promise that 2015 would have been the last new election. Since the conservatives had actually won slightly more voters (34.4 percent) than the liberals (33.1 percent) in 2019, a proportional representation election would have given them victory. As it is, we have a wrong result. The same thing happened in the 2016 American election. If proportional representation were in place, we would now have President Hillary Clinton and Prime Minister Andrew Scheer. So much for the archaic voting system.

-Charles Van Wagner, Courtenay, B.C.

If the seats in the lower house were distributed according to the proportional representation of the referendum, the Greens would have 22 seats – and official party status – instead of the three seats they got on October 21. Fair Vote Canada provides this analysis and shows how different the elected government would be if votes were translated into seats. And I would bet that Elizabeth May and the Greens would get even more votes if voters didn’t have to do this crazy “strategic” vote if we were forced to vote for a party we didn’t want to get it to Attempting to prevent an even worse country from coming to power in this undemocratic first-past-the-post system, our leaders continue to adhere to it. Come on, Trudeau! The last time you promised an electoral reform. Proportional representation is absolutely necessary if we want to call ourselves a democracy in which voting counts.

– Tasha Stephenson, Yellowknife

I am amazed at the great interest shown by the rest of the Canadian government in the Quebec Secularism Act, which regulates the rules for workwear in the workplace. Amazed because so many people in the Republic of China believe that religious dress codes that were developed before the New World was discovered should take precedence over the Secularism Act, which was passed in 2019 with the support of the majority of Quebecers. The law does not limit the religion that anyone can practice, or what people wear in their homes, on the streets, in their places of worship, or practically anywhere else, except in the workplace for certain government employees. Quebec was under the influence of the Roman Catholic Church for more than 300 years before it was abandoned in the late 1950s and 1960s. This happened in the so-called Silent Revolution, which happened to coincide with the availability of the birth control pill and the liberation of women. While Quebecers are ready to accept all religions, they are unwilling to accept demonstrations of religious affiliations (religious identifiers) in government jobs for those in leadership positions. The almost hysterical reaction in the Republic of China to Bill 21 is reminiscent of the hysteria in the Republic of China that accompanied the introduction of Bill 101, Quebec’s language law in the late 1970s. If I remember correctly, nobody lost his life because of Camille Laurin’s language law. Incidentally, it is interesting to note that almost all aspects of human life on earth change / develop / improve, but the one aspect that does not change / develop / improve is religion.

– Larry Harding, Montreal

A troubled country

In December, senior writer Paul Wells wrote about a “disruption in the Federation,” that is, the Canadian Confederation. When federal and provincial governments collide, there is usually at least a desire to make progress, he wrote. Not this time.

In a way, we were locked into this crazy room by a group of villains, many of whom were drunk, who met in Quebec City in 1867. Since they had no good ideas, they joined a bad compromise, an evil gift that they keep giving, mostly trouble. When I’m at home here in the state capital, I think about what kind of government I need. A central government to defend us and spread wealth. Local government to take care of everyone’s daily needs. We don’t need provinces. Only in Quebec should a separate legislator be required, and only because they would not have joined otherwise. Incidentally, it is mostly short-sighted charlatans like the Prime Minister of Alberta who cannot become Prime Minister as usual, so he tries something different. All of this is tedious and unproductive. We should either bury those hatchets or, hell, see if the United Kingdom brings us back.

– Tom Karsay, Ottawa

The shock of the new

In our January issue editorial we wrote that technology makes life easier – until unforeseen and unintended consequences actually make the situation worse.

At 75, I am enjoying your piece on touchscreens in unwise places. Tail fins and push-button gearboxes happened six decades ago. Modernizing a little too far is not a new thing. Sometimes we find out where Too Far is located this way.

– Roger Pollock, Clarington, Ont.

Canada incognita

In December, Liza Agrba wrote about the new Aerospace Center at a Centennial College outpost in Downsview Park, Toronto.

In the sense of “Wexit” I would like to quote the new center for aerospace and aviation (“Come land a job”, Aviation, December 2019). As a person living one kilometer from the Pacific Ocean, I have no idea where Centennial College or Downsview are located. I couldn’t find this information anywhere in the article. I guess they’re somewhere in central Canada. Canada is the second largest country in the world after land mass. They claim to cover Canada. Please tell us the location of your reporting areas. This is the kind of arrogance and oversight that helps Western Canadians get “ticked off”.

-Ann Sturrock, North Vancouver, B.C.

deficit killer

In December, Ottawa Office chief John Geddes wrote that the days of endless deficits are back and that a problem can be expected given the pressure from the minority government and economic problems.

John Geddes describes the Chrétien government’s achievement in addressing the deficit as “an outstanding achievement” (“Hey Big Spenders”, Politics, January 2019). He suggests that they respond to an “impending financial crisis”. Why does he continue this mythology? The great battles had taken place until 1995. The federal revenue was higher than the expenditure without the payment of debts. NAFTA had been signed. The GST had been introduced. The crippling interest rates fell quickly. Chrétien did not keep his election promise to terminate the GST. Martin never intended to balance the books. They stand for victory without firing a shot.

– Mike Dawson, Goderich, Ont.

Warren. , , Really?

In October, Allen Abel wrote about a reviving Elizabeth Warren campaign for the Democratic nomination as the party prepared for a 2020 showdown with Donald Trump.

At the end of Allen Abel’s play on Elizabeth Warren, I giggled and shook my head. It’s not so much that Abel has spent a lot of time with Warren’s DNA ailments, with terms like “forgiveness” about a claim that never earned her a job or anything else of value. My main concern is the people he interviewed. There were practically everyone, either the extremely rich or those who manage investments for them (with the exception of an Indian who misjudges her claims to origin without mentioning the many indigenous friends she won when she announced one of her plans for her) Satisfying Different Needs Did a previous candidate do that to Native Americans? At first, I thought Abel would interview his way through the Hamptons and Wall Street to contrast with later interviews with the vast majority of Americans who are only five digits long Earning, plus a quote or two from six-figure employees who would actually see a modest tax hike. There are already many complaints about journalistic bias from those who only interview white people who eat in a Wisconsin diner and not black people who work in the kitchen and clean the toilet managed to jump right past it and only interview the man who owns the chain of guests. He should be embarrassed.

– Roy Brander, Calgary

I’m not sure how the profile piece about Elizabeth Warren got past the fact checkers. The contributor seems to get his information from Trump tweets. In the 1980s, he repeatedly characterized Warren’s self-identification as an Indian as a “lie” or “fib”, which, even if Warren’s family tradition of Cherokee ancestry was wrong, is still an inaccurate characterization of a statement made in good faith without the intent to mislead. In fact, DNA results have confirmed that Warren has a native ancestor, which gives her a genome of 1/32 to 1/1000 native ancestors (the article misleadingly states only the lower outer area as “possible”). What percentage of parentage is required for a person to identify themselves as a specific ethnic group is a controversial question that has no clear answer. That this is even a problem is due to an unscrupulous narrative propagated by Warren’s political opponents, which your contributor has apparently accepted uncritically. In the meantime, he left out the most important and interesting thing about Warren – their lifelong struggle for consumer protection and banking reform. I was very impressed by a number of great examples of investigative journalism at Maclean over the past year, including pieces on the legacy of Canadian engagement in Afghanistan and the evacuation of white helmets. Maclean’s is a great magazine, but this piece isn’t standard.

-Fiona Gregory, Edmonton