Canada is considering a new international impulse to expel Nicholas Maduro from Venezuela

Canada is considering organizing a high-level meeting of the Lima group to refocus efforts to bring about a democratic transition in Venezuela after days of drama at the National Assembly in Caracas.

The man who regards Canada as the legitimate president of Venezuela, Juan Guiado, was able to take his place in the legislature this month despite attempts by the government of Nicolas Maduro to keep him out.

And the step to prevent opposition delegates from taking their place by surrounding the building with the police seemed to be counterproductive to Maduro when it was condemned by Latin American governments that were normally considered sympathetic to the “Bolivarian Revolution” “from Venezuela.

A Canadian official who spoke in the background told CBC News that Ottawa interprets President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Mexican government’s decision to sign one of the two Lima Group statements condemning the Maduro government as a sign that the hemispherical coalition has helped Ottawa build up against Maduro has not completely broken.

The Venezuelan paramilitary police used force to keep the majority of the opposition outside the National Assembly, with four delegates being slightly injured and the jacket of opposition leader Guaido being torn. But they didn’t seem to go further than pushing, pushing and trying to block doors.

When a crush of opposition delegates finally managed to push open the main entrance of the legislative palace, the police gave up.

Guaido and his supporters – all elected in the last Venezuelan elections recognized as legitimate by Canada – rushed into the room and swore Guaido into office for a second term as President of the National Assembly.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, waves as he arrives at the National Constituent Assembly building during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Venezuelan constitution in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 15, 2019. (Matias Delacroix / The Associated Press)

The opposition has argued that, according to the Constitution of Venezuela, Guaido’s role as assembly president also makes him president of the republic because the claim to office of Maduro and his vice-president, Delcy Rodriguez, is based on the results of a fraudulent election in 2018 Canada, which has also rejected the results of the 2018 elections, supports that position.

The reluctance of the Maduro regime to use more force against pro-Guaido delegates may reflect the fact that the US has repeatedly warned Venezuela that any attempt to arrest or harm Guaido would go beyond the red line.

“I think you would even see extra action that goes far beyond what we have pushed so far” if there was a move to hold Guaido, US Deputy State Secretary for Cuba and Venezuela, Carrie Filipetti, reporters at the US Embassy in Colombia on Tuesday.

Maduro’s allies

The events limit a year in which the opposition started strongly, but when momentum seemed to be losing, when regional power shifts caused cracks in the Lima Group Alliance of Nations.

The Lima group was founded in August 2017 in response to a violent action against divergent opinions in Venezuela. It united Canada with the largest countries of Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, but excluded the United States.

This exclusion reflected an important disagreement: the United States did not want to exclude the use of military force to expel the Maduro government, while members of the Lima group said they are committed to peaceful change.

In this file photo of February 2, 2019, anti-government protesters are participating in a nationwide demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. (Rodrigo Abd / The Associated Press)

Together, the governments of the Lima group and the US represent about 95 percent of the population of the hemisphere, while the Maduro government received the support of a handful of smaller countries: Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia and El Salvador (together with Russia and China) )).

But 2019 would bring changes that took Maduro away from the heat.

When Guaido took the oath of the president on January 23, 2019, he received an avalanche of recognition from about 60 countries. Canada was the second to extend recognition, but Lima Group, founder of Mexico, the world’s most populous Spanish-speaking country, withdrew.

That was because eight weeks before the Guaido assumption, a new president had taken Mexico to the left in a new direction. President Andres Lopez Obrador (often known as AMLO) replaced Enrique Peña Nieto, whose government had a predominantly positive relationship with the Trudeau government and was an early support for the Lima group.

AMLO gave a sign early on that the position of Mexico would change when he invited Maduro to personally attend his inauguration.

Another dropout from the Lima group was Argentina, where voters turned against Trudeau ally Mauricio Macri and recovered to get a Peronist government in power historically close to Maduro and former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez ( and once received an illegal suitcase as an illegal campaign) contribution from his friends in Caracas).

The inauguration of that new government last month effectively removed Argentina from the Lima group.

Region condemns the move

But the decision to block elected representatives from their seats seems to have been a bridge too far for some of Maduro’s Latin American allies.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard joined the condemnation of this week’s attempt to close the elected assembly of Venezuela, saying, “the legitimate functioning of the legislative branch is an inviolable pillar of democracies.”

The president of Mexico, Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured on January 12, invited Maduro to his inauguration. (Christian Chavez / The Associated Press)

Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola condemned the closure of the National Assembly as “the exact opposite” of what the Maduro government should do.

“The use of force to prevent the National Assembly from functioning is to condemn itself to international isolation. We reject this,” wrote Sola.

Diosdado Cabello, a leading figure of the Maduro government and host of a nocturnal program on Venezuelan state television, denounced the former allies in harsh terms.

“If the ambassador of Argentina or Mexico has said some ‘Guai idiocy’, we are still there and we do not need Argentina or his foreign minister. They will see where they end up in history. Whether they choose to the people, or if they choose to stand on the side of those who are slavishly living after imperialism, “Cabello said.

Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy for Venezuela seemed to cheer Elliott Abrams in the new divisions between governments that had previously supported Maduro. “Maduro has to ask himself today:” Do I have any allies left? ” (Argentina and Mexico) are not going to support these types of measures, but they are going to expose these types of measures.

“He is left behind with Cuba, Russia, China and a few strange dictatorships around the world, but he is losing support not only on the right, not just in the middle, but on the left in Latin America.”

If the new allies of the Maduro government proved disappointing, the regime also lost some of its strongest old allies. President Evo Morales of Bolivia – perhaps the closest Maduro ally after the Cuban Communist Party – fled his country in November after violent protests against electoral fraud.

Opposition issues

But if the events of this month seem to change in favor of Guaido, this does not change the fact that Maduro retains control not only of Miraflores, the presidential palace, but also of the country’s armed forces and national police.

People have continued to flee Venezuela at a rate of around 3,000 to 5,000 a day, said William Spindler from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Panama.

“The latest figures we have are for December 5,” he told CBC News, adding that the number of 4,769,000 Venezuelan refugees is almost certainly an underestimate “because it only counts those who have registered with governments.”

Canada has also received several thousand Venezuelan asylum applications.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido waves as he leaves a talking event with supporters in the Montalban neighborhood of Caracas on Saturday. Venezuelans decide whether to heed Guaido’s call for a new round of protests amid skepticism that he can still mobilize large numbers. (Matias Delacroix / The Associated Press)

Despite the humanitarian crisis, the opposition has been hit by corruption scandals. About 10 members of the opposition block in the assembly, once 110 members strong, have switched sides to support the government.

Delegates have not been paid in nearly four years, and some say they have received offers of payments between $ 750,000 and $ 1 million US from delegates who are loyal to the government of Maduro if they agree to “jump the gate”, as Venezuelans refer to changing parties in the country’s polarized political conflict.

Many current and former opposition delegates are in exile, in prison, in hiding or have sought refuge in foreign embassies to prevent arrest.

Luis Parra was banned from Guaido’s party after he was engaged by Venezuelan research news site Armandoinfo.com for a campaign to help regime-affiliated businessmen escape sanctions for their role in taking advantage of the Venezuelan hunger crisis.

Congressmen who wrote letters on behalf of those business people are called the “CLAP delegates” in Venezuela. (The food ration program of Venezuela is known by the Spanish acronym CLAP and the monthly portions that millions of Venezuelans depend on are called “CLAP boxes”).

Guaido and other opposition leaders moved quickly to expel the CLAP delegates, but the scandal nevertheless discouraged Venezuelans from tired of the venality of their political class.

The lack of high expectations of change that he fueled last year has also disappeared from the Guaido approval rate, which fell from more than 60 percent in the spring to around 40 percent by the end of 2019, according to the respected Datacalisis opinion poll. Caracas. (Maduro’s approval is lower – about 14 percent according to the same pollster.)

But there are signs that a renewed effort could start.

Just before Christmas, the US Senate approved the VERDAD law (Venezuela Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance and Development Act of 2019), which allocates US $ 400 million to the Venezuelan opposition and humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans both inside and outside the country.