Canada is taking a cautious approach to COVID-19 unapproved drugs, as others have prescribed widespread use

A guest on Fox News called it “the beginning of the end of the pandemic.” President Donald Trump said it could be a “game changer,” and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given doctors a qualified green light to use it on COVID-19 patients.

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is a hot item in the United States, embraced by the highest politicians in the land and many in the medical community, despite little evidence that it helps those who are infected with the novel coronavirus.

Both India and Brazil have doubled their use of drugs to treat the pandemic virus.

But this is a different story in Canada, where hydroxychloroquine and other potential COVID-19 drugs are met with more caution than unsubstantiated enthusiasm.

Researchers in Canada are actively participating in many studies on malaria medicine and more, with the federal government spending millions to support them.

But in contrast to the FDA, health organizations here have restricted their use except as part of these clinical trials – studies designed to carefully evaluate the effectiveness of drugs and possible side effects. .

And some experts warn that widespread use outside of studies – which typically includes a control group of patients who do not receive the drug – can be difficult to determine whether or not it works.

“When people get seriously ill … your attacker will try anything that can help, and that’s response driven in some areas,” Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta. “But as people wrap their heads around the data that supports these drugs, it’s really thin on the ground.”

Salim Yusuf, a professor at Hamilton’s McMaster University and a leading expert in clinical trials, is helping design a fast-tracked study of hydroxychloroquine. He said he understands the urge to try not bad treatment but is worried about the consequences.

This can result in injury

“One perspective is ‘We are in a time of desperation and let go of everything we can to save people’s lives.’ I understand that, “he said. “Risk is not the goal. It can result in harm.”

As the scientific community enters an extraordinary, accelerated race to develop a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19, it quickly tests whether many new drugs or other conditions are used. can assist a minority of patients with the disease critical of the pathogen.

Only Health Canada approved eight separate COVID-19 trials.

The drug malaria is gaining worldwide attention, primarily due to a small French study that seems to show that its combination with the antibiotic azithromycin has had some effect against the coronavirus.

Trump gave his endorsement and then it became a political issue, with presidential opponents seemingly eager to see it debunked, supporters taking drugs as a miracle miracle.

And on Monday, the FDA issued a surprise announcement, saying it was worth the risk to try an untreated cure for serious patients.

Canadian doctors, like their American counterparts, are legally required to prescribe “off-label” approved drugs for use other than those specified in their licenses.

But Health Canada has not followed the U.S. lead by encouraging them to do so with hydroxychloroquine.

Meanwhile, the B.C. The Center for Disease Control recommended a long March 30 report against the use of any of the many potential COVID-19 drugs except as part of clinical trials.

Quebec’s National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services said in a news release Thursday that treating coronavirus patients with malaria pills should be “within the framework of research protocols. “

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have set up an automatic fluid handler as they begin a trial to see if hydroxychloroquine malaria treatment can prevent or prevent the severity of COVID-19.

And the guidelines developed by the University of Toronto’s critical care guidelines also say experimental therapies should only be used as part of clinical trials, or otherwise after consulting an infectious disease specialist and obtain of the patient’s informed consent.

Saxinger said he agreed with such advice, though he said exceptions could be made at smaller centers where a patient had no chance to participate in a clinical trial.

Hearing positive reports about some of the drugs, patients may sink into being part of a clinical trial, of which half will not receive the medication, said Dr. Gordon Rubenfeld, a critical care physician at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Science Center. But before using the treatments widely “we must find out if these activities are.”

The accelerated effort to conduct such studies has been remarkable, Yusuf said. Researchers usually take two or more years to study a drug and then set up the trial. Her team’s trial involving hydroxychloroquine was launched two weeks ago and, pending the approval of Health Canada, aims to begin enrolling patients in a week or so.

“It’s unprecedented … at least in my life.”

