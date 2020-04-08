Canada OKs travel vouchers for canceled flights, while U.S. and EU claim passengers deserve a refund

While the Canadian Transport Agency says airlines must offer passengers only travel vouchers for flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the European Union and the United States have stated that under their rules , passengers are entitled to refunds.

“Canadians should have the same rights to get their refund,” said Toronto passenger Olinda Vieira. Although Sunwing initially promised a refund to his family after canceling the March 17 trip to Cuba, the airline issued a credit for future travel, he said.

“From my point of view, they hold (my money) hostage.”

Vieira is one of dozens of passengers who complained to CBC News after receiving a credit or voucher instead of a refund for flights canceled by Canadian airlines during the pandemic.

Because of a huge decline in air travel, airlines around the world have been forced to cancel many flights or, in some cases, to completely suspend operations.

On March 18, the European Commission made clear that airlines must offer refunds for canceled flights, as set out in EU passenger rights law.

On April 3, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) also ordered airlines to offer refunds during the pandemic.

“Airlines’ obligation to provide refunds … does not cease when flight disruptions are beyond the carrier’s control,” DOT said in a statement.

Canadian airlines affected

DOT said that its rules also apply to foreign airlines that cancel flights to and from the United States, which means that a Canadian airline that cancels a return flight from, for example, Toronto to Miami must offer passengers full refunds.

According to EU rules, Canadian airlines that cancel flights departing from Europe, including the United Kingdom, must offer refunds.

On their websites, major Canadian airlines Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing say they are currently providing credit for canceled flights which must be redeemed within 24 months.

CBC News asked all four airlines if they would issue refunds for flights that fall under U.S. and EU standards.

Only Sunwing responded, saying that only his canceled flights to Florida are affected and that he is awaiting the advice of his US lawyers on how to proceed.

Air Transport Passenger Rights Expert Christian Nielsen said airlines are obliged to pay, but as their revenues plummeted during the pandemic, passengers may have difficulty collecting refunds under EU and US rules. Right now.

“Remember that you are entitled to a refund and request it a little later when that airline’s cash situation improves,” suggests Nielsen, Chief Legal Officer of AirHelp, a company that pursues claims for paid passengers.

Passengers can also file a complaint with DOT or a European executive body for EU passenger rights.

CTA says it is reaching a balance

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) issued its position on March 25, stating that airlines only need to provide travel vouchers for flights canceled due to the pandemic.

The airline’s watchdog said that Canadian air passenger regulations – which affect flights to, from and within Canada – only require airlines to ensure passengers complete the journey for the flight cancellations caused for reasons beyond their control.

Olinda Vieira, left, her sister Ligia Mais and the son of Mais Noah during a previous vacation. The family wants a refund for Sunwing’s canceled trip to Cuba in March. (sent by Olinda Vieira)

The agency said in an email to CBC News that its position “strikes a balance” between the rights of passengers and airlines, which suffer financially during the pandemic.

But passenger Vieira said he believed his rights had been violated because Sunwing initially pledged to refund the canceled $ 3,413 March vacation package for himself and two family members. On March 16, the family also saw a message posted by Sunwing on Instagram – since it was eliminated – saying it was issuing refunds.

On the same day, the airline announced in a press release that passengers whose flights have been canceled “will be entitled to a full cash refund”.

Even so, Vieira never received a refund. Instead, he said he learned on March 30 that Sunwing now only offered travel credits.

“They are returning to their word,” he said. “It is very worrying that these days … they are trying to keep people’s money.”

We had to make changes

Sunwing had to adjust its policy due to “changing circumstances,” spokeswoman Jacqueline Grossman said in an email to CBC News.

“We understand that some customers would have preferred a refund, but we are confident that in the next two years they will be able to take the flights or vacations they had planned.”

Grossman added that Sunwing’s policy is in line with other Canadian airlines and the CTA statement approving the credit for canceled flights.

But passenger rights expert Nielsen says the agency’s position is not an official ruling on the matter.

“It is not legally binding on consumers,” he said. “You could go further – and in fact we already see class action.”

In late March, a class action lawsuit was filed before the federal court, targeting major Canadian airlines to issue credits for travel canceled due to the pandemic. It must be certified by a judge before it can proceed.

The CTA declined to comment on the proposed lawsuit and claimed that its current position “provides guidance in an unprecedented situation”.

The agency added that unsatisfied passengers can file a complaint with the CTA. Vieira’s family did just that.

“It’s very unfair,” he said.