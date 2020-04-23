Canada passes over 2,000 deaths connected to COVID-19

TORONTO –

Now more than 2,000 people have died across Canada as a result of a global outbreak, marking a national milestone against COVID-19.

The death toll exceeded 2,000 when Ontario announced 54 deaths on Thursday – just eight days after 1,000 deaths. Ontario’s report, the first day, took the whole country to 2,028.

Across Canada, there are currently about 24,000 active cases for COVID-19. Almost 14,000 patients were recovered.

It has been about six weeks since the first Canadian death was reported on March 9 – a man in his 80s who had been in a long-term care home in British Columbia.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Toronto on January 27, just 12 weeks ago.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Ontario and Quebec. Around 660 people have died in Ontario so far, and more than 1,135 people have died in Quebec.

Since the onset of the crisis, key businesses have been shut down, events have been canceled, tape has been guarded around park equipment and millions of Canadians have claimed financial assistance. Life has always been a place for relaxation as Canadians live mostly shut up in their homes, remembering to stay two miles away from themselves and others as they chat outside.

There have been hopes of some states. The curvature of the organism seems to be struggling in British Columbia due to the rift and the physical separation, although it is too early to resolve the policy there, officials said. . B.C. there is also a lower mortality rate.

In Ontario, the percentage of people who recovered compared to the most frequent cases was above 50 percent for the first time this week. More than 6,000 people have returned from COVID-19 in the state.

New Brunswick has not recorded any deaths, and has not filed a case on COVID-19 since April 18.

Prince Edward Island has not yet had any deaths associated with the disease. Only two out of 26 of the 26 states are currently considered active, with 24 people recovering. It’s been a week since they released the new version of COVID-19, and Premier Dennis King has said that the abolition of the COVID-19 alert could begin as soon as May 1st.

No deaths have been reported in the Yukon, and only three of its 11 accidents remain active, with eight being repeated. All five people who caught COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories recovered until April 20. No person had been infected with NO-19 in Nunavut.

