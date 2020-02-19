[canada:-pipeline-protests-close-significant-rail-routes-information-from-canada]

%MINIFYHTML5b20d805167aa934902250ac075313ed11%

Most of Canada's most important rail routes have stopped, as mass protests in opposition to the building of a natural fuel pipeline continue on.

Indigenous groups lead the movement mainly because of the worries that the task will infringe on conventional lands.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reviews from Tyendinaga, Ontario.