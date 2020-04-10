Canada supports the UN’s call for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada “fully supports” a United Nations call for an immediate global ceasefire so that the world can fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

On March 23, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for peace, saying it was “the time to stop armed conflict and focus on the real struggle of our lives”.

“The most vulnerable – women and children, people with disabilities, marginalized and displaced people – pay the highest price,” he said. “They are also at higher risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”

On Friday, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and International Development Minister Karina Gould released a statement in support of the UN leader’s concerns.

“We know that these populations are already disproportionately affected by armed conflict, which are more vulnerable to economic and food insecurity and which are now even more at risk from this pandemic. That is why a global ceasefire is so important.” .

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, together with International Development Minister Karina Gould, issued a joint statement in support of the United Nations’ request for a global ceasefire. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Canada is “working hard to prioritize protecting the most vulnerable” in response to the pandemic, which included funding for the United Nations and other international partners, the statement said.

“We offer Canada’s full support and are sympathetic to those at the forefront of the response and vulnerable civilians and populations in conflict who are demanding more protection now than ever before.”

“During this unprecedented global crisis, we also wish to reiterate Canada’s full commitment to multilateralism and rule-based international order.”

Yemen’s ceasefire comes into effect

The United Nations has long sought to mediate the end of conflicts in countries, including Syria, Yemen and Libya, while providing humanitarian assistance to millions of civilians.

Some warring parties took steps to lay down their arms after a ceasefire proposed by the Saudi-led coalition to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen entered into force Thursday, potentially paving the way for the end of the conflict that is went on for more than five years.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is “time to stop armed conflicts and focus on the real struggle of our lives”. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Saudi officials announced in late Wednesday that the ceasefire would last two weeks and that it would come in response to UN calls to end hostilities.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, tweeted Thursday that “it will hopefully create a more effective climate for reducing tensions” and allow the parties to work towards a political agreement.

The Kingdom fully supports @OSE_Yemencalls for escalation, confidence-building measures and the resumption of political talks between Yemeni parties.

– @ kbsalsaud

He also tweeted that Saudi Arabia would contribute $ 500 million US dollars to the United Nations relief efforts in Yemen this year and another $ 25 million to fight the pandemic.

UN chief Guterres warned last month that in war-torn countries, such as Yemen, health systems have collapsed and the small number of health workers left behind have often been targeted in the fighting.

“End the disease of war and fight the disease that is devastating our world,” he said. “Start by stopping the fighting everywhere now. This is what our human family needs, now more than ever.”