Canada-U.S agrees to extend border restrictions by 30 days: facilities

OTTAWA –

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the current closure of the country to all non-essentials for at least another month as the COVID-19 strike continues in both countries, the CTV source said. News.

It has been nearly a month since the two countries discussed their 30-day agreement that exempts trade and business, including key health workers such as those nurses who work and work on both sides of the border. The agreement will expire in a few days.

The extension will see these restrictions still within another 30 days.

With US President Donald Trump announcing on Thursday a three-step plan to reopen part of the United States, Canada has said the decision to lift travel restrictions on the two countries will not made by US

“The decision on Canada’s border is taken by Canadians, totally stopped. When it comes to lowering the border on everything our government can only do when necessary and when there is no danger to health and safety of Canadians, ”Deputy Commissioner Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, in announcing tougher restrictions on the return of travelers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the closure of the Canada-US border in all directions trivial trips will be one of the public health topics that will remain in place for weeks.

With information from CTV News Channel’s Michel Boyer and CTVNews.ca’s Sarah Turnbull

.