Canada, United States to continue banning 30-day border restrictions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that the United States and Canada had agreed to keep their borders to a dangerous 30-day voyage.

Trudeau said she will keep people on both sides of the border safely during the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump said this Wednesday that the U.S.-Canada border would be one of the first borders to open, saying the United States and Canada are on their efforts to tackle the virus. The US has more positive cases and mortality from COVID-19 than any other country in the world.

The United States and Canada agreed last month to limit cross-border travel to important travel destinations during the disaster, but the agreement expires this week. Nearly 200,000 people cross the border daily in normal times.

Motorists and Canadians who have lived in the United States for a year and are returning to Canada are among those exempted from the current traffic law. Canada sends 75% of exports to the United States and about 18% of US exports go to Canada.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.