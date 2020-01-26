Canada’s first “suspected” case of coronavirus found in Toronto

Canada confirmed its first “suspected” case of coronavirus in Toronto, as the number of infections worldwide exceeds 1,900 cases.

Public health officials announced the confirmed case on Saturday afternoon – a man in his fifties who had traveled to Wuhan, China – was found at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto.

Within a day of arrival, officials say, he became “pretty sick,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, head of medical health at the provincial health ministry.

Officials say lab results were received Saturday afternoon. The man is in a stable state.

Although the case was confirmed by a test in Toronto, officials said it did not yet have to complete separate tests by the National Collaborating Center for Infectious Diseases in Winnipeg. The disease cannot be officially confirmed until that testing is complete.

Health officials say they have "properly managed" the situation.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the Toronto medical officer, says a team is locating those who may have been in contact with the man whose family members are already in isolation.

What do we know about the case?

Officials said the man took a flight from Wuhan to Guangzhou on January 21, then from Guangzhou to Toronto, and arrived on January 22.

He is supposed to have traveled “privately” from the airport to his home. Officials do not believe that he has taken public transportation. They did not say in which part of the city the man lives.

On arrival he told relatives that he felt sick and called 911. Officials say paramedics have arrived prepared and have taken all necessary precautions “from first contact” until the transfer to the emergency department of the hospital on January 23, say the officials.

an associate professor at the faculty of medicine discusses what will happen.

Dr. Susy Hota, associate professor at the faculty of medicine at the University of Toronto, responds to the news after confirming the first "suspected" case of the corona virus in Toronto.

But in a tweet after Saturday’s news conference, the Toronto Paramedic Union said that the first responders to transport the man only discovered afterwards that he was infected with the corona virus.

Unfortunately, the paramedics who transported this patient have just discovered this in the media and your tweet. Why did @TOPublicHealth not inform the division? This is completely unacceptable.

– @ 416TPSUnit

In response, Toronto Public Health issued a statement stating that it does not identify paramedics about the results of patient laboratories if they are not exposed to a risk to public health.

“In this situation, the paramedics used full personal protective equipment and therefore no follow-up was needed,” said Dr. Rita Shahin, associate medical officer of health.

Public health officials announced the first suspected case of the corona virus on Saturday at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto. (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

The union later sent two follow-up tweets confirming that Toronto Public Health informed the division “of a change in the condition to a patient transporting paramedics …

“Paramedics were fully protected during the emergency call. It remains unacceptable that they were not aware of the change in the situation prior to the media release.”

When the man arrived at Sunnybrook, hospital officials say he was immediately identified as potentially affected by the virus and placed in a negative pressure chamber to prevent infection, with health workers taking protective measures to ensure the safety of staff and other patients.

What is the chance that it will spread?

Officials are now trying to determine exactly how much contact the man could have had with others since his return to Canada. Officials say that any contact was probably limited to members of his household.

Everyone who lived with the man is currently in “self-isolation,” Yaffe said.

It remains unknown whether someone traveling with the individual on the plane may have been exposed to the virus. Dr. David Williams, the county’s chief medical officer, told reporters that people with no symptoms are not considered contagious. But the extent to which the man exhibited symptoms during the flight remains to be determined.

Health officials discuss whether people are at risk on the same flight.

Health officials say they need to reassess the patient's risk of being contagious on board a flight to Toronto.

The federal government says it has been cooperating with provincial, territorial and international counterparts since China first started reporting cases to ensure that Canada is willing to limit the spread of the infection.

“Canadian hospitals have strong infection control systems and procedures to limit the spread of infections and protect health professionals,” said Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu, who is expected to hold a press conference Sunday morning.

What does ‘presumably’ mean?

Health officials called the case “presumably” because they are cautious because of the detailed process of testing and validating the sample, Dr. Dr. Allison McGeer, specialist in infectious diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

When testing for a typical virus, engineers at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory would compare the sample to positive and negative samples to verify a positive result, she said.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center provides a patient with a confirmed case of the new corona virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

The patient is in a stable state and is accommodated in an isolation room. More info: https://t.co/BDLgqfjAzw

– @ Sunnybrook

But because the test for the new coronavirus has been developed so quickly based on positive cases abroad, it is standard to have two laboratories verify the sample.

“You never mention anything definitive until two laboratories with two different tests have mentioned it,” McGeer said.

“It would be really surprising if it wasn’t confirmed.”

How deadly is the virus?

Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for Ontario, told the press conference that the county’s health system has acted properly.

“As a result, the risk for Ontarians is still low and matters are managed and properly controlled,” Williams said.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is or even whether it is just as dangerous as the common flu, resulting in 12,200 hospitalizations and around 3,500 deaths per year.

While 41 people died from the virus in China, the World Health Organization did not declare the outbreak an international public health emergency.

So far, according to Chinese state media, 56 deaths have been reported attributed to the virus, all in China.

The majority of those infections have occurred in China, where the virus has mainly concentrated in the city of Wuhan, although cases have been reported in Shanghai and Beijing, along with Hong Kong and Macao.

Outside of China, cases have been confirmed in France, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Australia and Malaysia.

In China, transportation has also been stopped in around a dozen cities, where around 36 million people live. Canadian officials have said that such massive quarantines are unlikely, even if the virus spreads here.

What do we know about this virus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that usually cause mild to moderate upper respiratory tract diseases, including colds, but they can also cause serious illnesses. Some coronaviruses spread between animals, some pass between animals and humans, and others go from humans to humans.

Health officials discuss what precautions people can take.

Health Minister of Ontario, Christine Elliott, says people are encouraged to take normal precautions, such as hand washing and coughing in their elbow to prevent transmission of any kind.

This new virus differs from the coronaviruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

The symptoms are fever, cough and respiratory problems.

Coronavirus infections usually manifest themselves as a cold. Symptoms can include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. Young babies can contract stomach and intestinal disorders. Serious cases include pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

People with a weakened immune system are the most vulnerable to serious illnesses. This also applies to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, heart or lung diseases.

Those who travel to China, where most infections have occurred, are advised to avoid crowded areas and seek medical assistance if they become ill. The federal government advises to avoid farms, markets for live animals and contact with live or dead animals, in addition to the usual precautions.

What now?

Confirmation of this case comes just one day after Williams said it would be “a matter of where and when” the virus would arrive in Canada.

“Ontario is ready, our systems are ready,” Williams said in a press conference on Friday. “We are light years away from where we were in 2003,” he said, referring to the SARS outbreak that killed 44 people in the Toronto area.

Health officials say they are better prepared than for SARS.

Experts say that Canada is much better prepared for the new corona virus than for SARS in 2003.

Dr. Peter Donnelly, CEO of Public Health Ontario, said on Friday that the province has conducted tests that let medical professionals know within 24 hours whether a disease is of this new coronavirus type.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he has “full confidence” in the city’s health officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa, to coordinate the city’s response. “Our primary care workers are the best in the world and have procedures to keep people safe,” Tory said in a statement.

“Toronto Public Health continues to work closely with provincial and federal health colleagues to actively monitor the situation and respond as needed.”

The federal government says that measures have been taken to limit the risk and spread of diseases such as the corona virus.

These include messages on arrival screens at Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver international airports to remind travelers to inform a border service officer if they experience flu-like symptoms, as well as an additional health screening question about electronic kiosks used by international travelers.

If necessary, officials say that passengers will be referred to local hospitals, with the travel history of the individual available for the hospital where they arrive.

The Health Minister and the provincial health officer of British Columbia said there have been no cases in B.C. and the overall risk for the province is still low. “” We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Canada and globally and we regularly meet with our colleagues across the country to ensure that we are prepared if cases occur in BC, “said Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement from Saturday.

Full statements from health officials about suspected coronavirus cases.

The individual suspected that the corona virus had landed in Toronto on January 22, after a trip to Wuhan, China, and was hospitalized the following day, health officials say.