Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau: “We will not rest until there is justice”

January 13 (UPI) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured the families of those killed that protests in Tehran will continue for a second day and demand that the leadership be given control of the handling of a Ukrainian airliner launched by an Iranian missile last week shot down, resign you won’t rest until justice is achieved.

“This tragedy should never have happened, and I want to assure you that you have my full support in this extremely difficult time … They are the purpose of us doing justice and accountability for you,” Trudeau said on Sunday during a memorial service in the western province of Alberta for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752.

“I want to reassure all families and all Canadians that we won’t rest until there are answers,” he said. “We will not rest until there is justice and accountability.”

Canada was mourned with the families of those killed when Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Wednesday. All 176 passengers and crew members were killed on board, including 57 Canadians.

“All Canadians were heartbroken that Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 had crashed,” he said. “All Canadians were shocked and outraged when they learned that an Iranian missile had struck them. This tragedy struck our Iranian-Canadian community and left cities like Edmonton. But it was really a Canadian tragedy. All Canadians mourn your loss.”

After days of loud refusal by Iranian officials, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologized on Saturday after admitting that the plane had been “missed” due to human error and protests broke out in the streets of Tehran that resigned the colonel’s resignation Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded.

On Sunday, these protests spread to at least a dozen cities outside the capital, and in Tehran, security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

US President Donald Trump warned the Iranian leadership not to harm the demonstrators and said via Twitter that “the world is watching. More importantly, the US is watching.”

To the leaders of Iran – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you and the world is watching. More importantly, the US is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam freely! Stop killing your great Iranian people! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

In a rare apology, General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, said he wished he was among the doomed passengers on Flight 752 and that the military was sadder than anyone else about the tragedy, the Iranian Fars News Agency reporter.

During a mourning ceremony for two victims of the plane crash, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, denied allegations that they had tried to cover up the cause of the crash and said that this was impossible given the crash. ” Characteristics.”

“It took some time to disclose the real cause of the plane crash in Ukraine, as all theories had to be investigated, including” possible hostile actions when blocking “,” system hacking “,” infiltration “and other related factors”. He said Iran reported to Press TV.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Attorney General had launched an investigation into the “murder” of 11 Ukrainian citizens who were on board the doomed plane and that his government would provide financial support to their families while urging the international community to respond to pass investigation of the crash.

“We all need it,” he said in a speech on Saturday.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said earlier that Trudeau had spoken to Rouhani, who assured him of international cooperation for a “full and thorough investigation” and reaffirmed his commitment to facilitate access by his consular and aviation experts to Iran to help those affected by the incident Support families.

Meanwhile, at least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded on Sunday when eight Katusha rockets were launched at the Iraqi Balad air base, the Iraqi military said in a statement by the Iraqi news agency INA.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo replied in a statement calling on the Iraqi government to hold those responsible accountable.

“These ongoing violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by non-Iraqi groups must end,” he said on Twitter.

The shots on flight 752 of Ukrainian Airlines occurred in an escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States after Tehran launched a rocket attack on two U.S. soldiers in retaliation for the death of General Qassem Soleimani, a senior Iranian military official, in Washington. Air bases in Iraq had carried out an airstrike on January 3rd.