Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies at age 86

TORONTO — Shirley Douglas, the impassioned Canadian activist and veteran actress who was mom to actor Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of Canada medicare founder Tommy Douglas, died Sunday. She was 86.

Sutherland introduced his mother’s loss of life on Twitter, stating she succumbed to troubles encompassing pneumonia. He said it was not related COVID-19.

















































‘My mom was an remarkable girl who led an remarkable life,’ claimed Sutherland. ‘Sadly she had been battling for her health and fitness for fairly some time and we, as a family, understood this day was coming.’

A native of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Douglas worked with administrators such as Stanley Kubrick (“Lolita”) and David Cronenberg (“Useless Ringers”), and she gained a Gemini Award for her effectiveness in the 1999 Tv movie ‘Shadow Lake.’

She tirelessly supported a range of will cause throughout her existence, which includes the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers and the struggle to save Canada’s community overall health treatment, pioneered by her politician father.

In 1965, Douglas married Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, with whom she experienced two small children in advance of they divorced – twins Rachel, a creation manager, and Kiefer, who grew to become a film and Television set star in his have suitable.

















































Douglas had an additional son, Thomas, from a past relationship.

Born on April 2, 1934, Douglas showed an early fascination in the arts as nicely as politics as she journeyed on the marketing campaign path with her father, who grew to become leading of Saskatchewan, a nationwide chief in the New Democratic Bash and a socialist icon.

She attended the Banff School of Great Arts and went on to analyze at the Royal Academy of Remarkable Artwork in England, in which she acted in theater and Television and participated in anti-nuclear marches.

In the ’60s and ’70s, though residing in California, Douglas campaigned from the Vietnam War and protested for different brings about.

She served to build a fundraising group called Good friends of the Black Panthers. Her support for the group introduced controversy – she was refused a U.S. work permit and billed in 1969 with conspiracy to have unregistered explosives. The courts finally dismissed the situation and exonerated her.

She also was a co-founder of the to start with chapter in Canada of the Accomplishing Artists for Nuclear Disarmament.

Douglas, even though, was foremost a winner for Canada’s medicare technique. She would converse of the great importance of a universal wellbeing care process at virtually any prospect and lobbied federal government officials.

Douglas, who had lived in Toronto given that 1977, was nominated for two other Canadian arts Geminis: in 1998 for her major part in the sequence ‘Wind at My Back’ and in 1993 for starring in the film ‘Passage of the Coronary heart.’ She was also an Officer of the Order of Canada, a person of the country’s optimum honors, and an inductee into Canada’s Stroll of Fame.















































