Canadian among 65 new coronavirus cases on cruise ship

The death toll on mainland China rises to 908, confirmed cases number 40,171, reports the National Health Commission.

65 additional cases – including 1 Canadian – identified on cruise ships quarantined in Japan

WHO expert team is deployed in China are managed by Canadian with expertise in health and epidemiology emergencies.

Risk in Canada is low, say public health officials.

China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, possibly depressing optimism that disease control measures, including the isolation of large cities, might work, while a cruise ship operator in Japan reported dozens of new cases.

The death toll on the mainland rose by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday and 3,062 new cases were reported. That was 15 percent more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls. A government spokesman said on Sunday that these declines showed that containment measures were successful.

The operator of a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo, said that 66 more cases were found on board. However, the ship’s captain later revised that number to 65. That is an addition to the 70 that were previously reported.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said there is a Canadian among the new things. The rest is in people from Australia, England, Japan, the Philippines, Ukraine and the US, according to the cruise company.

“We are following the guidelines of the Japanese Ministry of Health on plans for unloading protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,” the statement said.

I just saw another Ambulance leave with its lights and sirens on. Difficult to count the number here today, but a lot. Media interest is also increasing exponentially with a much larger audience. In the meantime, passengers on board say that things are very ‘worrying’. #DiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/s3mSdGsUiq

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, forcing them to stay on board until the results are available. Health authorities do their best to deliver medicines that more than 600 passengers request.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

The death toll of the new virus passed the 774 people who died in the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) 2002-03 epidemic, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 that became ill due to SARS.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

From Saturday, there were seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada – four in B.C. and three in Ontario.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that the public health risk of the new virus is low in Canada.

The British government declared the virus a “serious and immediate threat to public health,” which, according to the authorities, empowered to hold infected people by force if necessary. The change comes after a British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January appeared to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other health workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Most access to Wuhan was suspended on January 23. Restrictions have spread to cities with a total of 60 million people.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter last weekend that a forward team for a team of international experts was on their way to China. That team will be led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, a Canadian with expertise in epidemiology and disaster relief.

Some companies reopen in China

Companies gradually reopen after the Lunar New Year’s holiday, which was extended to discourage travel in an attempt to control the virus, but they are suffering heavy losses.

Zhang Peng, who works for a live stream company in Beijing, went to the office for the first time since the vacation. The company checked employees for fever and handed out masks.

“I thought the situation is pretty good right now,” Zhang said. “I went to work with the metro today and had several checks at the station. And my company has done a good job in prevention and control.”

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the doors of a Shanghai company during a coronavirus outbreak that left more than 900 dead on mainland China on Sunday. (Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images)

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to go back to the office.

“We just need to have a little more sense of self-protection,” Ke said. “Life goes on anyway. How come we stop going outside or stop working just because of fear of illness? We can’t do that.”

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the Chinese capital, shoppers in face masks mixed with delivery men who collected orders for meat, fruit and vegetables. Stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables.

“The number of customers has fallen considerably here, perhaps by more than half,” says Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see a lot of people coming in orders, so we are slowly getting busy again.”

China promises tax cuts, subsidies and loans

Global stock markets slipped Monday after warnings that investors’ disease optimism and economic impact were brought under control perhaps prematurely. Market indices in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai closed higher after spending most of the day in negative territory.

China’s central bank announced a US $ 43 billion fund to provide low-interest loans to producers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Over the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, producers of medical supplies and companies that contribute to working against diseases.

Customers wearing face masks push shopping carts in front of empty shelves in a supermarket on Sunday in Hong Kong, China. (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of possible shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.

Consumer inflation rose 5.4 percent in eight years from a year earlier in January, reflecting a 4.4 percent rise in food costs, the government reported Monday. Food prices rose 1.4 percent compared to the previous month.

“It seems that supply interruptions and hoarding as a result of the corona virus outbreak helped to keep food prices high during the week after the Chinese New Year, when they would normally fall back,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

The organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival on Monday have already canceled more than 120 scheduled music, dance and drama performances, including two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The festival would start this week and last until mid-March.

Mother of the deceased doctor wants to answer

In the meantime, the mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who rebuke him in December for warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, led to an outburst of public anger. Some messages on his microblog account showed that civil servants should be dealing with mistreatment of Li.

“We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” said Lu Shuyun in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform.

The video shows flowers in her house with a note with the text: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

