Canadian cardinal tips for living in isolation: Love your neighbors

TORONTO –

For almost all religions in the world, this is the most important time of the year.

Christian times, Jewish and Muslim calendars include important holidays in the next few weeks of Ramadan beginning on April 23. Passover begins on Wednesday. And Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Christian Week, which is celebrated on Easter April 12.

It was a time when the field of international worship would be active. As a result the COVID-19 cover was contaminated and fragile, however, many mosques, mosques and churches closed their doors to the public.

“When you look out into the empty church, like we’ve been doing now for a couple of weeks, it’s just sad,” the CTV News Special reports. out.

The publishers of religious services on the internet have become internationally popular among people who are waiting for the virus to spread throughout the home. Collins’ daily masses are livestreamed. So is Pope Francis’ Sunday service in Vatican City, where the pontiff collides with centuries of tradition by not holding Palm Sunday mass in front of the public.

“The exercise doesn’t stop. We pray for people every day, and people get involved in the process, through life,” Collins said.

Historically, government directives to abandon religious services have often been a way of persecuting minority groups. As a result, those rights were often met with opposition.

This time was different, Collins said, because he was sure the command was not “abusive” but changed what he described as “sensible” to jail.

“It was a time when we had to deal with the importance of life and death,” he said.

The religious life was reversed by the spread of the world, and therefore the religious religion of death. Many jurisdictions that are affected by coronavirus have clamped down on all public gatherings, including funerals.

Newfoundland and Labrador banned all public funerals and people after authorities determined that a funeral home in St. Petersburg. John’s work is about 75 percent of all COVID-19’s in the state. Collins said he knew of a family in northern Italy who could not attend the funeral of a deceased relative and had just sent the victim’s ashes.

Ontario, where Collins works, has not banned all funerals but has restricted attendance of a maximum of 10 people at a time. Even, Collins said, there has been some speculation.

“We can’t have what we have to have – this disease of mourning. We will give the funeral at a time when we can be united in that, but now we only ask to them, “he told The.

Prayer is an option for Collins, as well as for a religious person, but the cardinal also gives the world guidance when asked what Canadians have to do with the time they spend now living at home, worried about contamination.

He said “I would [we] need to use it to think, to pray, to sometimes find creative ways to reach out to lonely, needy people, to find some way to help.” people, ”he said.

He said that help and care can come by phone or phone, it is still being taught in protest by the tens of millions of Canadians who are doing everything they can to avoid there is a connection.

“Now is the time we are forced, for taking care of our neighbor, to stay home,” he said.

“We think of being in a relationship. We need to be in the community. When that gets away from us for being too healthy … it gives us a sense of how much we need and We used to have a lot of time when we would just go out and have coffee with others. “

