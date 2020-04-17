Canadian crew members feel desperate and helpless stuck on the cruise ship

Update April 16, 1:00 pm MT: After this article was originally published, crew members said that about 18 of their colleagues were told that they would be returning home next week, but the rest of the crew will remain on board indefinitely.

The original article is below.

Canadian crew members of a luxury cruise ship say they are actually being held prisoner on board the ship, receiving unpaid work and threatening that their lines of communication will be cut off if they speak – allegations the company denies.

The crew members are not sure they can go home safely. They are concerned about their crew’s merger plans with other crews, including one who had a confirmed case of COVID-19, before sailing to the United Kingdom for possible repatriation.

The workers are aboard the Silver Cloud, a 254-passenger ship owned by Silversea Cruises, a luxury Monaco-based shipping company. Royal Caribbean, the largest cruise company in the world by revenue, owns a two thirds share of Silversea.

The Silversea cruises stated in an email sent to CBC News that the allegations are unfounded.

“No threats of any kind have been made to the crew, they are our most valuable assets and we would never threaten them,” the company spokesman said.

CBC News has agreed not to identify employees, who fear that their employment or the means of returning home may be compromised. They fear that their contracts will be terminated and the company freed from the obligation to repatriate them.

The company said that all staff members are paid for working hours. He said there is a non-essential crew repatriation plan in place, but due to limited flight availability, the process took longer than usual.

“These colleagues are hosted on full-board ships and free internet awaiting the return flight,” said the spokesman.

Thousands of people aboard cruise ships around the world have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and there are even more ships with passengers and crew stranded at sea as ports drive ships away.

The Silver Cloud didn’t have a COVID-19 case. Passengers disembarked safely from the ship in South Africa in mid-March, but workers say 210 employees, including five Canadians, were denied the opportunity to disembark.

Crew members say return flights from the Canary Islands will be guaranteed on Wednesday as long as they agree to sign new contracts that will cut their pay in half. If they had not agreed to sign, they said the company would have threatened them with layoff, which means they would not be sent back to their home countries.

The situation is “terrible”, says the crew

These contracts have now expired, they said, and staff were still assigned administrative or maintenance tasks, or self-managed projects, and were told to record their hours without paying.

And on Wednesday, crew members said plans had changed again.

They said he was told that return flights from the Canary Islands are too expensive. On Monday, however, the ship will take 250 crew members from other Silversea ships – one of which has had a confirmed COVID-19 case – and will sail to the UK, where they may not be able to land until May 1st.

“The situation on board is becoming terrible,” said one crew member, adding that he was told that their Internet connection – their only means of communication with the outside world – would have been closed if they had talked to the average.

They said they were afraid of experiencing an outbreak, of being trapped on the ship for an indefinite period of time and of not being able to reach their families.

They also said that once the 250 other workers embark on the ship, it will be impossible to maintain a safe physical departure, as the ship will be close to its total capacity of 466 people. The rooms will be shared and the dining facilities will be crowded.

And they fear that contacting the other crew with a COVID-19 case could jeopardize their chances of being admitted to a port.

“We are treated like cattle,” said the other crew member.

The company confirmed that one of the ships, Silver Shadow, whose employees were boarded on the Silver Cloud, had a COVID-19 case. But ever since, the ship’s employees have gone through a quarantine period and the ship has remained free from COVID-19 cases for nearly a month, the company’s spokesman said.

When asked about physical departure measures, the cruise line spokesman reiterated that crew members were quarantined and claimed that strict health protocols were in place.

The spokesman said he was unable to provide specific details on the repatriation plan for the staff, but said he would secure flights from April 27 onwards.

The government says the cruise line is responsible for organizing the trip

An employee said he had contacted Global Affairs Canada for assistance.

“Since you have an employee / employer relationship with the cruise line, we understand that they are responsible for your health and safety and that they should also travel to get you home,” Global Affairs wrote in an e- mail sent to the cruise employee of the ship, provided to CBC News.

“We also understand that your ship may be anchored in international waters or near a country without a docking permit. In that case, the logic is probably related to the country’s quarantine measures, which are the sole purpose of that host country. We ask you to follow the established 14-day quarantine measures and follow up on the master on board. “

Global Affairs suggested that if crew members need consular assistance, they should contact the nearest Canadian consulate overseas.

The department also warned that if an outbreak occurs on the ship, crew members could be subjected to quarantine procedures and their access to consular assistance could be significantly limited by local governments.

Global Affairs Canada has told CBC News that the Canadians are on board the ship, which is currently en route to Gibraltar, and that officials are providing ongoing assistance and are contacting the cruise ship company for further information.

“Global Affairs Canada provides extensive consular assistance to Canadians on cruise ships, including those on international waters,” read an e-mail release.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, diplomatic engagement with foreign governments and coordination with airlines and cruise lines has allowed thousands of Canadians to return home as quickly as possible.”

Global Affairs said it recommended that Canadians on board cruise ships contact cruise officials for landing information.

“For the moment, we are asking Canadians on board cruise ships to remain patient and follow the advice of health officials,” said Global Affairs, adding that those in need of emergency assistance may call 1-613-996- 8885 or email sos @ international.gc.ca.

For now, crew members say the ship has cut costs as much as possible, with the lights dimmed in the corridors and moving at its cheapest speed – eight knots, the equivalent of 15 kilometers per hour. now on the ground.

“Right now we feel desperate and helpless,” said one crew member.