A progressive team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) went to Beijing to help investigate the coronavirus epidemic in China. According to the authorities, the country has now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.

The outbreak has caused huge disruptions in China, with mostly swarming cities that became virtual ghost towns in the last two weeks, when the rulers of the Communist Party ordered virtual closures, canceled flights, closed factories and closed schools.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made a trip to Beijing at the end of January for talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers, returned with an agreement to send an international mission.

But it took almost two weeks for the government to get its green light on its composition, which was not announced, except to say that WHO veteran Dr. Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and expert in emergency situations, was in charge.

The WHO declared the outbreak on January 30 as a global emergency, days after the Chinese central government imposed a lockout on 60 million people in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, an epicenter of the virus that appeared in a fish market in December.

The death toll on mainland China increased by 97 to 908 from the end of Sunday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

Across mainland China there were 3,062 new confirmed infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 40,171 so far.

There are currently seven cases of coronavirus in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China – both Chinese citizens.

The newest patients outside of China include a group of British citizens living in a mountain village in the Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fear of further infections throughout Europe.