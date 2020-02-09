Canadian Edge Rusher Paris Shand takes Arizona Wildcats over Rutgers | National sport

National signing day may be over, but Arizona has added another perspective to its 2020 recruitment class. Three-star defense against Paris Shand on Saturday afternoon against the Wildcats; The finalists of the Toronto native were the UA and Rutgers.

Shand is the 78th best defensive end for 2020, according to 247Sports.com.

The 3-star end of the Canadian defensive, Paris Shand, has committed to the #ArizonaWildcats for 2020. Pic.twitter.com/k7rfqaEyA6

– Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 9, 2020

The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound shand is the latest addition to an Arizona recruitment class that is full of defensive linemen and linebackers.

Shand is the 21st member of Arizona’s 2020 recruitment class and fifth defender. He joins the three-star duel against Dion Wilson, New Mexico graduate Aaron Blackwell, Florence Edge Rusher Regen Terry and the 6-6 Chicago Shontrail Key.

In the film room: @CoachEggenAZ on Paris Shand. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/F7UwZ0sQfQ

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 9, 2020

Arizona has a total of 10 defensive commits for 2020:

DE Regen Terry, 3 stars (Florence, Arizona)

DT Dion Wilson, 3 Star (Perris, California)

CB Khary Crump, 3 Star (Culver City, California)

OLB Derick Mourning, 3 Star (Katy, Texas)

CB Edric Whitley, 3 Star (Pflugerville, Texas)

OLB Jabar triplet, 3 stars (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

DE Paris Shand, 3 stars (Toronto)

DT Shontrail Key, 3 Star (Chicago)

DT Aaron Blackwell, graduate. (New Mexico)

WR / S Brenden Schooler, degree. (Oregon)

Here are Shand’s highlights from his senior season at Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut):

🎥 Paris Shand 🎥 pic.twitter.com/jrSdWWu0AS

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 9, 2020

