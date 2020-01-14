Canadian executive beat up “Narcissus in Washington” over plane crash

TORONTO – The head of a Canadian food giant seemed to blame US President Donald Trump for the deaths of Canadians, including an employee’s wife and child who shot down a jetliner in Iran.

Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737 was launched by a missile shortly after take-off in Tehran before dawn on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Fifty-seven of the victims were Canadians.

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain said in a Twitter message late Sunday that a colleague had lost his wife and child in an “unnecessary, irresponsible series of events in Iran”.

“The heads of government of the United States have come up with a poorly thought-out plan to divert attention from political problems,” he said.

Without naming Trump, the head of Canada’s largest meat packaging company pointed to a “narcissist in Washington” that had destabilized the region in the Middle East.

“The world knows that Iran is a dangerous state, but the world has found a way to contain it. Not perfect, but in most cases it was the right direction, ”said McCain.

By Monday morning, the message had been shared by more than 14,000 Twitter users.

Long-standing tensions between the U.S. and Iran have increased since January 3, when missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed a leading Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad Airport.

Iran responded with rocket fire at two US bases in Iraq and claimed no victims, which was seen as an attempt to prevent an escalation spiral.

Hours later, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet, which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called “human error”.