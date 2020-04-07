Canadian firms will be building 30,000 new ventilators as officials prepare for the worst case scenario of COVID-19

OTTAWA – A group of Canadian companies are promising to deliver up to 30,000 ventilators to the federal government within the next few weeks, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes we won’t need them all.

“As countries around the world experience this pandemic, the demand for critical supplies such as test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment will go to keep our front workers safe and care for. Canadians with COVID-19. We need a solid supply of these products and that means doing it at home, “Trudeau said at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Thornhill Medical, CAE, Ventilator for Canadians and a team led by Starfish Medical are the companies committed to producing 30,000 new “made-in-Canada” ventilators. The first devices should arrive within the next few weeks, with the rest of the order coming in a few months.

This is in addition to the 10,500 devices ordered from an Ontario company in recent weeks.

Ordering 30,000 ventilators is a window into the scope of the expected flooding of COVID-19 patients in national hospitals, considering that there are only about 5,000 nationwide?

Not necessarily, but the country is preparing for the worst-case scenario, the prime minister said.

“We need to be prepared for any situation and every circumstance. And having the opportunity to make sure we have the available ventilators when we need them will be very important,” Trudeau said.

“We certainly hope we don’t need all these ventilation.”

If any of those ventilators do not end their service here in Canada, the government will consider sending them to any other country in need of medical equipment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “We certainly hope that we will not need all these ventilators.”

Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

Whether they will be offered or sold to them is unclear.

“We also know that there are countries around the world where they can’t afford to scale up local production to create more ventilators. They will be able to rely on a global supply that’s already thin,” Trudeau said.

“And if we end up making more fans than Canada (needs) that will be great news and we’ll have fans to share with other countries that are facing more difficult circumstances.”

Ventilators are not the only medical stock made by non-traditional manufacturers. Trudeau said nearly 5,000 Canadian companies responded to the government’s call to retool to produce

He mentioned car parts maker Autoliv who would start making medical gowns outside of the material commonly used to create airbags, while clothing companies such as Canada Goose and Arc’teryx recool also to make various medical garbs.

“The material for gowns is traditionally not made in-house so we need to find a Canadian-made solution to secure our domestic production capacity and keep our front-line workers safe,” he said. of Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains on Tuesday.

If Canada is pushing towards its local manufacturers to produce the necessary personal care equipment (PPE) to combat the pandemic of COVID-19, it is becoming increasingly difficult and chaotic.

“It’s buy, buy, buy, build, build, build,” Bains said.

.

Gary Clement / National Post

The day before, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland described the international market as a “Wild West”.

On Tuesday, Minister of Public Service and Procurement Anita Anand gave a more detailed explanation of what Canada should do to secure any shipment of masks, ventilators or medical garments made in China .

“Ordering does not guarantee delivery. The order means that we have placed an order and contract for the products we need to make sure we get to Canada,” the minister said.

“For example, in China, we work with our embassy to ensure that our orders are delivered. Those parties are also introducing new opportunities for us. We also interact directly with manufacturers at land, “Anand continued.

“We also work with private companies who help us with quality assurance, opportunities, logistics in the country, transportation arrangements and assist us in renting a warehouse in Shanghai that can store goods once they are sourced and ready to export, ”Anand said.

“Finally, we arrange our own transportation from Canada. You will find that supply chains are complicated, but we are trying to make sure we can return those goods to Canada and into the hands of our line workers.

That work led to the delivery of eight million surgical masks from China this week, bringing the total received since the start of the pandemic to 16 million (out of 230 million ordered).

The government also ordered the 75 million N95 masks, of which 2.3 million are expected to arrive by the end of the week, and 113,000 liters of hand sanitizer.

• Email: cnardi@postmedia.com | Twitter: ChrisGNardi