Canadian forces send aircraft and crew to help fight forest fires in Australia

Canada is sending a military transport plane and about 15 soldiers to help fight forest fires in Australia.

Canadian forces say the CC-17 Globemaster is leaving on Monday.

The aircraft and crew must transport fire retardants from the US, free Australian airlift capacity, and capture images of fires from the air to measure them and predict how they can spread.

They go as part of Operation Renaissance, a permanent mission that sends military aid to other countries that are dealing with natural disasters.

Canada has already sent about 100 firefighters and experts to Australia to help fight the fires that have consumed millions of acres of shrubs, particularly in the southeastern part of the country.

Last week a Canadian air tanker crashed when it dropped a load of fire retardant into a mountain valley and killed its three American crew members.

We will transport fire retardants from the US to Australia, provide airlift support to Australia and provide support for footage for two hard-hit areas in the #VicFires #OpRENAISSANCE. (04/02) pic.twitter.com/DyVx938ymh

– @ CanadianForces