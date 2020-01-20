Canadian gold coin robbery: prosecutors seek long imprisonment for the accused

German prosecutors are looking for long prison sentences for four men accused of having committed the brutal theft of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin that disappeared from a Berlin museum almost three years ago.

The dpa news agency reported on Monday that prosecutors have asked Berlin’s regional court to convict two of the men to seven years in prison and the other two to six and five years each.

A ruling is expected next month.

Prosecutors claim that the men, 21 to 25 years old, stole the “Big Maple Leaf” coin worth around € 3.75 million (about $ 5.44 million) from the Bode Museum in Berlin in March 2017 .

German media have reported that three of the accused, 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo have links to organized crime.

The fourth suspect, only identified as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a guard in the museum, which is located in the heart of the German capital.

The defendants remained silent during the trial. Their lawyers have denied the charges against their clients.

The coin was not found.