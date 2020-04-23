Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Kansas Town Chiefs agree to restructure player’s agreement

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a restructured offer for the Canadian offensive lineman.

The move can help Kansas Metropolis secure extra cap room heading into this week’s NFL draft. Duvernay-Tardif’s agent, Sasha Ghavami, confirmed the settlement in an email.

Actual facts of the restructuring weren’t straight away recognised. Duvernay-Tardif reportedly experienced an US$8.9-million cap hit this season ahead of redoing his deal.

“I am quite joyful to have agreed to phrases on a restructured deal for the 2020 time with the Kansas Town Chiefs,” Duvernay-Tardif said in a statement. “This makes it possible for the workforce to generate cap space and I am pretty thrilled to be in a position to protect our title for the upcoming period.

“We have a great option to retain the core of the team to give us the finest probable odds to have accomplishment.”

The 6-foot-five, 321-pound Duvernay-Tardif started off all 14 typical-period online games he played at suitable guard last time with the Chiefs. He served Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl for the franchise’s second NFL title but initial in 50 several years.

Duvernay-Tardif, a 29-calendar year-aged native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Queen., signed a 5-yr, $42.36-million extension with the Chiefs in February 2017. The offer bundled $20.20 million guaranteed and a $10-million signing bonus.

Kansas Metropolis drafted Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth spherical, No. 200 over-all, in the 2014 NFL draft out of McGill. He has spent his whole professional career with the Chiefs.

In Might 2018, Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill’s Faculty of Medication with a Health care provider of Medication and Master of Surgical procedures.